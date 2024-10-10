Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern falls to Ohio State in three sets

Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern
Middle blocker Kennedy Hill celebrates after winning a point. Hill recorded eight kills and seven blocks Thursday.
Paloma Leone-Getten, Design Editor
October 10, 2024

Northwestern fell to Ohio State in straight sets Thursday.

The loss mirrored last week’s to No. 10 Purdue and Illinois, where the Wildcats (3-10, 1-4 Big Ten) played a tight first set but lost steam as the match wore on. Despite coming close to forcing a fourth set, NU was ultimately swept by the Buckeyes (8-7, 1-4 Big Ten).

“We’re getting real close,” coach Tim Nollan said. “We just got to find a way to convert one more time, here or there.” 

The ’Cats quickly pulled ahead to start the first set, with three kills from junior outside hitter Rylen Reid padding NU’s 6-0 run. The Buckeyes tied the score at 11 and slowly pulled ahead. After a timeout from Nollan, the ’Cats clawed back on highlights from junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill, graduate student middle blocker Sophia Summers and sophomore outside hitter Lily Wagner. But with the score tied at 23, Ohio State delivered a kill followed by an ace to take the first set 25-23.

The second set started as a back-and-forth affair, but the Buckeyes’ offense soon came out to play. Ohio State kept the lead, capitalizing on attack errors by NU and tallying four aces throughout the set. Despite last-minute back-to-back kills from Hill, supplemented by an ace from graduate student setter Alexa Rousseau and a kill from Wagner, the Buckeyes took the set 25-16. 

Hill attributed the lopsided second set score to a “dip in energy” between sets.

“I feel like a lot of the time, that’s why we see that pattern, and that’s something that I think we’re working on actively every single game, and we’re getting a little bit better each time,” Hill said. 

Ohio State pulled ahead from the outset of the third set, led by Big Ten kill leader Emily Londot. Hill evened the score by supplying a kill and blocks, but Ohio State battled back. NU tied the set again late on a 4-0 run, but it wasn’t enough. The Buckeyes sealed their first Big Ten win with an ace, taking the third set 26-24. 

Despite the loss, the ’Cats continued their balanced offensive performances. Six players tallied kills against Ohio State. Rousseau led the offense with nine kills while recording a double-double through 10 assists and 17 digs. Hill recorded eight kills and a team-leading .700 hitting percentage and held down the defense with seven blocks. 

“She’s just so electric and fun to watch, and she’s really, honestly, getting better every day,” Nollan said. “We’ve added a couple of different set plays forward to help get her the ball a little bit more, and she’s really taken to that.” 

NU will be back in action Sunday at No. 9 Wisconsin. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @pleonegetten

Related Stories 

Volleyball: Northwestern falls to in-state rival Illinois in four sets

Volleyball: Northwestern falls 3-1 to No. 10 Purdue

Volleyball: Northwestern loses to No. 7 Wisconsin in straight sets

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Graduate student defender Nicole Doucette battles for the ball. Northwestern lost to UCLA 1-0 Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Strong defending not enough as Northwestern loses 1-0 to UCLA
Freshman Maia Loureiro at a practice this fall. She won all three singles matches she competed in this past weekend.
Women’s Tennis: New faces shine as Northwestern opens season with Notre Dame Invite
Coach David Braun ahead of Northwestern's game against Indiana Saturday.
Football: Braun, Northwestern strive for improvement against Maryland amid two-game losing skid
Tanna Schornstein (left) and Kennedy Roesch join Northwestern after nearly a decade of playing club soccer together.
Women’s Soccer: Roesch, Schornstein carry club soccer bond into collegiate stage
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws a pass against Indiana Saturday. Lausch threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Football: Northwestern set to enter College Park looking for first conference win in primetime action
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka enters Martin Stadium ahead of Northwestern’s Saturday game against Indiana. Saka has tallied a team-high 2.5 sacks this season.
Football: Northwestern’s Saka gears up for his Maryland homecoming