Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

University administration rolls out new demonstration, discrimination policies

Daily file photo by Joss Broward
The message expanded on an email from University President Michael Schill last month announcing policy changes implemented over the summer.
Jerry Wu, Campus Editor
September 5, 2024

Administration leaders announced updates to Northwestern’s demonstration policy and Student Code of Conduct, and a new display and solicitation policy, among other changes in a Thursday morning message to the NU community.

The set of policies, which University President Michael Schill prefaced last month in a separate email, are now all in effect, according to the email.

The message, which was signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Davis, University Provost Kathleen Hagerty and Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe, said the changes are intended to facilitate “respectful disagreements” and address “gaps and inconsistencies” in the University’s policies that were brought to light by “difficult and sometimes painful events of the past year.”

The updated demonstration policy will enforce new requirements, barring overnight demonstration and adding limitations on what the University considers “activity that disrupts classes and other functions of the University, including prohibiting demonstrations at the Rock before 3 p.m. on weekdays and the use of amplified sound in that area before 5 p.m.”

The new display and solicitation policy focuses on establishing parameters for on-campus displays — such as flyers, banners, chalking and 3-D installations — by laying out designated areas of those displays. The new limitations also extend to the use of light displays, chalking on buildings and tents beyond “University-sponsored events or when guarding and painting the Rock.”

Changes to the University’s Student Handbook, containing the Student Code of Conduct, also include a new Intimidation Standard, which “explicitly prohibits subjecting another person or group to abusive, demeaning, harassing, humiliating, intimidating, threatening or violent behavior that substantially affects the ability of the person or group to learn, work or live in the University environment.” 

According to the email, violations to this new policy would include physical threats; verbal or written communication; the use of symbols, words or graphics to incite violence; acts of doxxing; and abusive behavior toward University officials or agents acting in performance of their duties.

Other changes address an updated Failure to Comply Standard, requiring students to identify themselves, “including removing face masks or coverings, when asked by an authorized University official,” and measures curbing the misuse of campus properties, like unauthorized access to athletics fields, construction sites and other off-limit University spaces. 

Additionally, the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance announced an update to two of its policies — the Policy on Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct and the Reasonable Accommodation Policy — which it says will best align with federal regulations.

Another new policy delineates reporting requirements by University employees related to discrimination and harassment.

“The goal of any policy change — including those mentioned in this message — is not punitive, though there will be sanctions for violations that range from a warning for minor offenses to suspension, expulsion or termination for major infractions,” the message reads. 

Administrators noted in the email that more information about the implementation of the changes will be shared soon.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

Northwestern files motion to dismiss encampment response lawsuit

Open Letter alleges anti-Arab discrimination at Feinberg

Schill announces efforts to fight antisemitism, Islamophobia at NU

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Administration
The encampment organized by NU Divestment Coalition took place over five days on Deering Meadow in late April.
Northwestern files motion to dismiss lawsuit on pro-Palestinian encampment response
According to the open letter, the Feinberg School of Medicine deleted photos of Middle Eastern students and students wearing keffiyehs from Instagram and Flickr.
Open letter alleges anti-Arab discrimination at Feinberg
University President Michael Schill testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Capitol Hill in May.
University President Michael Schill announces new efforts to fight antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
Before coming to Northwestern, Derrick Gragg had served as athletic director at both the University of Tulsa and Eastern Michigan University.
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
More in Campus
U.S. v. Skrmetti will consider Tennessee's ban on providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, to transgender minors.
Pritzker LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic files amicus brief in Supreme Court gender-affirming care case
The 201 route covers Northwestern’s Evanston campus, downtown Evanston and Ryan Field.
'A gut punch': End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke
A Pace bus passes under the CTA Purple Line.
Northwestern ends free admission to CTA 201 Ventra card program
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Basketball’s game against Northern Illinois University on Nov. 27, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Former Northwestern cheerleader drops forced labor, sex trafficking lawsuit
The Cook County State Attorney’s office said that the decision is “consistent” with their policy about peaceful protesters.
Four individuals face charges for April's pro-Palestine encampment
Imran Sultan said he considered climate maps to figure out where to go to see the eclipse.
Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public
More in Campus Safety
Northwestern issues "all clear" message for shooting threat on Evanston campus
Several alerts informed community members of an active threat event on Northwestern's Chicago campus Monday evening.
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Community members receive information about theft prevention in Norris Tuesday.
University Police hold bike and scooter theft prevention session
A sign showing an illustration of a bird sits in grass.
Red-winged blackbirds frighten walkers on the Lakefill
Here’s a guide to sexuality-related spaces at Northwestern.
A guide to sexual health resources at Northwestern
Howard-bound Purple Line gray “L” train is approaching Dempster station platform.
University-backed transportation options make Chicago commuting more accessible, students say