University administration rolls out new demonstration, discrimination policies

Administration leaders announced updates to Northwestern’s demonstration policy and Student Code of Conduct, and a new display and solicitation policy, among other changes in a Thursday morning message to the NU community.

The set of policies, which University President Michael Schill prefaced last month in a separate email, are now all in effect, according to the email.

The message, which was signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Davis, University Provost Kathleen Hagerty and Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe, said the changes are intended to facilitate “respectful disagreements” and address “gaps and inconsistencies” in the University’s policies that were brought to light by “difficult and sometimes painful events of the past year.”

The updated demonstration policy will enforce new requirements, barring overnight demonstration and adding limitations on what the University considers “activity that disrupts classes and other functions of the University, including prohibiting demonstrations at the Rock before 3 p.m. on weekdays and the use of amplified sound in that area before 5 p.m.”

The new display and solicitation policy focuses on establishing parameters for on-campus displays — such as flyers, banners, chalking and 3-D installations — by laying out designated areas of those displays. The new limitations also extend to the use of light displays, chalking on buildings and tents beyond “University-sponsored events or when guarding and painting the Rock.”

Changes to the University’s Student Handbook, containing the Student Code of Conduct, also include a new Intimidation Standard, which “explicitly prohibits subjecting another person or group to abusive, demeaning, harassing, humiliating, intimidating, threatening or violent behavior that substantially affects the ability of the person or group to learn, work or live in the University environment.”

According to the email, violations to this new policy would include physical threats; verbal or written communication; the use of symbols, words or graphics to incite violence; acts of doxxing; and abusive behavior toward University officials or agents acting in performance of their duties.

Other changes address an updated Failure to Comply Standard, requiring students to identify themselves, “including removing face masks or coverings, when asked by an authorized University official,” and measures curbing the misuse of campus properties, like unauthorized access to athletics fields, construction sites and other off-limit University spaces.

Additionally, the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance announced an update to two of its policies — the Policy on Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct and the Reasonable Accommodation Policy — which it says will best align with federal regulations.

Another new policy delineates reporting requirements by University employees related to discrimination and harassment.

“The goal of any policy change — including those mentioned in this message — is not punitive, though there will be sanctions for violations that range from a warning for minor offenses to suspension, expulsion or termination for major infractions,” the message reads.

Administrators noted in the email that more information about the implementation of the changes will be shared soon.

