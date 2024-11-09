Northwestern Intercampus Shuttle hit by bullet on way to Chicago

A Northwestern Intercampus Shuttle was struck by a bullet Friday evening on its way to downtown Chicago.
The bus was just a few blocks away from the Sheridan and Loyola stop when gunfire reportedly shattered the driver’s side of the window shortly after 6 p.m. No one was physically injured.
Police and emergency vehicles soon arrived on the scene. By 6:39 p.m., passengers were given the option to get on a new shuttle to continue down to Chicago.
The University Police and Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
