Northwestern Intercampus Shuttle hit by bullet on way to Chicago

Daily file photo by Catherine Buchaniec
The gunfire reportedly shattered the driver’s side of the window a little after 6 p.m.
Jerry Wu, Campus Editor
November 9, 2024

A Northwestern Intercampus Shuttle was struck by a bullet Friday evening on its way to downtown Chicago.

The bus was just a few blocks away from the Sheridan and Loyola stop when gunfire reportedly shattered the driver’s side of the window shortly after 6 p.m. No one was physically injured. 

Police and emergency vehicles soon arrived on the scene. By 6:39 p.m., passengers were given the option to get on a new shuttle to continue down to Chicago.

The University Police and Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

