AlertNU to test emergency notification system Wednesday

Northwestern students can expect a message from AlertNU at 11 a.m. Wednesday as the University tests its emergency notification system.

AlertNU notifies students via text, email and phone in the case of an immediate threat on campus. Messages titled “Crime Notice” indicate other potential safety threats or serious incidents, such as robberies, assaults and vehicle thefts.

In emergencies that require an immediate response, including cases where an active aggressor is present, NU will post information on its official homepage and social media platforms.

NU released an emergency guide outlining the procedures students should follow to stay safe and a training video on NU’s “Run, Hide, Fight” protocol for incidents of active violence.

The University emphasized the importance of being able to reach students, staff and faculty during emergencies and threats.

NU community members can make sure they’re in the loop by updating their emergency contact information in either myHR for staff and faculty, or CAESAR for students, according to an email from Bruce Lewis, NU’s chief of police and senior associate vice president. Guides from the University are available to help navigate these sites.

Family members of students and members of the Evanston and Chicago community can also receive alerts from the University’s emergency system by sending the text “AlertNU” to 226787.

