Aftel: Northwestern embraces police repression

Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
August 8, 2024
Hippo Campus emerges with new sound, treats fans to unreleased music from upcoming album
August 6, 2024
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
August 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2467 Views
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
Shannon Tyler August 6, 2024
2
175 Views
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • August 6, 2024
3
130 Views
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • August 1, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment
10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship
Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment
City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access
Advertisement

Perry: A little humility goes a long way

June 4, 2024

Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist

June 4, 2024

Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days

July 25, 2024

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

June 27, 2024

Advertisement

The secret (and short) lives of cicadas on campus

NU Declassified: Prof. Barbara Butts teaches leadership through stage management

Everything Evanston: Behind the boba in downtown Evanston

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment

July 19, 2024

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment

July 16, 2024

Nights at Dearborn Observatory, CIERA Astronomer Evenings bring astronomy education to the public

July 3, 2024

Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours

August 6, 2024

City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045

August 2, 2024

Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night

July 22, 2024

Aftel: Northwestern embraces police repression

Samuel Aftel, Columnist
August 8, 2024

The University Police’s recent arrest of two professors, a librarian and a graduate student over their role in campus protests against Israel’s genocide in Palestine represents a new and audacious low for the University’s leadership. 

Thankfully, Cook County officials declined to prosecute the individuals, rejecting the Class-A misdemeanor charges filed by Northwestern police against the four University employees. 

The charges alleged the obstruction of law-enforcement operations at the onset of the pro- Palestinian encampment, on the morning of April 25. 

In truth, the four community members in question courageously shielded student demonstrators from a repressive and assaultive brigade of police officers, positioning their bodies between law enforcement and their more vulnerable comrades, a quintessential strategy of nonviolent civil disobedience. 

As NU’s chapter of Educators for Justice in Palestine noted in a July 15 statement, “On that morning, the Northwestern University Police Department (NUPD) and the campus grounds crew (including trucks and bulldozers) assembled in a violent show of force directed at peacefully demonstrating students. As educators in support of Palestinian liberation and our Arab and Muslim students and their allies, faculty and staff participated in an act of care, solidarity, and in defense of the rights of students.” 

Indeed, the faculty and staff members who joined students to oppose Israel’s systematic slaughter and starvation of the Palestinian people exemplify the very best of NU. Their decision to take a stand against Israel’s crimes against humanity channels what the great anti-Zionist Jewish scholar Noam Chomsky called “the responsibility of intellectuals,” that is, quite simply, “to speak the truth and to expose lies.” 

In its attempted criminalization of vigorous protest—an essential tactic of speaking truth to power—NU’s administration has desecrated this cardinal scholastic obligation. 

Universities, at their best, are built for unbridled and daring truth-seeking endeavors, facilitating intellectual and political projects that relentlessly challenge the status quo. The movement against Israel’s genocide in Palestine bespeaks this elemental truth-seeking imperative, if only administrators would grant the movement the expressive and intellectual freedom they promise to all community members in the abstract.

Lest we forget, it is incumbent upon academic institutions to protect the broadest possible range of speech and inquiry—and, in that spirit, to absolutely refrain from criminalizing or sanctioning words and actions whose overarching purpose resides in the furtherance of a political, intellectual or ethical idea, such as the cessation of a genocide and the liberation of a colonized people.  

Deploying the police against protesters is, accordingly, not only an act of moral cowardice but an elementary violation of academic freedom and institutional equity.

Furthermore, the specificity of NU’s tactics—targeting pro-Palestinian protesters on the University’s payroll—is a microcosm of the distinct and opportunistic stigmatization of pro-Palestinian voices across the American academy.    

The repression of anti-genocide activists since Oct. 7, 2023, constitutes a larger scheme of obfuscation, whitewashing Israel’s pulverization of Gaza and American universities’ long-term complicity in Israeli apartheid and militarism. 

Craven authoritarianism, however, is unlikely to deter those of us committed to Palestinian liberation, including the countless anti-Zionist Jewish students who have stood shoulder to shoulder with their Arab and Muslim peers. 

To be sure, NU’s leaders have faced tremendous external pressure from pro-Israel lawmakers and organizations after they struck an agreement with representatives from the pro-Palestinian encampment on April 29. (The Anti-Defamation League, for instance, has called for the resignation of University President Michael Schill.) But that is no excuse for harnessing the iron fist of law enforcement against anti-genocide demonstrators.    

Amid heightened public scrutiny, an institution’s true colors—its true interests, its true governing logics—tend to emerge. By deciding to arrest four of its own employees for their role in the pro-Palestinian struggle on campus, NU has succumbed to political and carceral forces invested in the liquidation of Palestine, the crushing of anti-Zionist dissent, and the undermining of higher education writ large. 

In any event, administrators should know that they will inevitably fail to appease pro-Israel pressure groups, no matter how many principles fundamental to the University’s mission they are willing to compromise. 

It is a fool’s errand to treat bad actors as good-faith partners.

Samuel Aftel is a PhD student in the Department of English, where he studies postcolonialism, Marxism, and Jewish American literature. He can be contacted at [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Columns
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
Kronenberg: The elephant in the room at NU-Q
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
DeLeon: Pride for profit – the repercussions of rainbow washing
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Lubin: The encampment was concerning not just because of antisemitism.
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Hamed: Calling out University bias against MENA students
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Jayal: Dillo Day: Does Northwestern know how to party?
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
Kronenberg: Why I Sing the National Anthem
More in Opinion
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
Mittal: Good things come to those who wait
Mittal: Good things come to those who wait
Funk: Keep sight of why student journalism matters
Funk: Keep sight of why student journalism matters
Siemons: On the trials and triumphs of covering City Council as a student
Siemons: On the trials and triumphs of covering City Council as a student
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in