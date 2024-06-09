Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth

Several Evanston organizations will offer free hot and cold meals this summer starting June 10th. Here is where you can find them:

McGaw YMCA:

The summer food program at the McGaw YMCA will offer free meals to youth ages 18 and under. In 2023, the organization served 119,602 nutritious meals and snacks to over 475 youth and families enrolled in various YMCA programs, according to McGaw’s website.

McGaw YMCA’s meal sites for free food pickup from June 10 – August 9 at the following locations:

Butler Park: Lunch: Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m.

Outside the YMCA main building:

Breakfast: Monday to Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: Monday to Friday, 11:30am-1:00 p.m.

City of Evanston Summer Food Program:

Free cold breakfasts and lunches will be served daily to youth ages 18 and under on a first come, first served basis. Breakfast will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, while lunch will be ready from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. These meals must be consumed on-site. The Illinois State Board of Education funds the program.

The City of Evanston’s meal sites for free food pickup from June 12 – August 11:

Dewey Elementary School

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center

Mason Park

Robert Crown Community Center

Haven Middle School

The City of Evanston’s meal sites for free food pickup added June 20 – July 27:

Oakton School

Kingsley School

Interfaith Action of Evanston Produce Mobile:

While not specifically for youths, this market of fresh fruits and vegetables pops up on the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Crown Community Center. Cook County residents can register with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and bring bags and wheeled carts to the market. The next Produce Mobile will be held June 11th.

Evanston Corps Community Center (The Salvation Army):

The Salvation Army Evanston Corps Community Center has a food pantry that is open Fridays 11 a.m. to noon at 1403 Sherman Ave., open to all. Food boxes can include shelf-stable items.

