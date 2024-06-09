Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
June 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
June 9, 2024
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
June 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
460 Views
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • June 4, 2024
2
316 Views
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Shannon Tyler, Summer Editor in Chief • June 9, 2024
3
251 Views
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
Lucas Kim, Print Managing Editor • June 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston summer programs offer free meals, produce for youth

Each+summer%2C+Evanston+organizations+put+together+programs+to+offer+residents%2C+especially+students%2C+free+meals.+
Illustration by Gemma DeCetra
Each summer, Evanston organizations put together programs to offer residents, especially students, free meals.
Shreya Srinivasan, Print Managing Editor
June 9, 2024

 

Several Evanston organizations will offer free hot and cold meals this summer starting June 10th. Here is where you can find them: 

McGaw YMCA:

The summer food program at the McGaw YMCA will offer free meals to youth ages 18 and under. In 2023, the organization served 119,602 nutritious meals and snacks to over 475 youth and families enrolled in various YMCA programs, according to McGaw’s website. 

McGaw YMCA’s meal sites for free food pickup from June 10 – August 9 at the following locations:

  • Butler Park: 
    • Lunch: Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m. 
  • Outside the YMCA main building: 
  • Breakfast: Monday to Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: Monday to Friday, 11:30am-1:00 p.m.

City of Evanston Summer Food Program: 

Free cold breakfasts and lunches will be served daily to youth ages 18 and under on a first come, first served basis. Breakfast will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, while lunch will be ready from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. These meals must be consumed on-site. The Illinois State Board of Education funds the program. 

The City of Evanston’s meal sites for free food pickup from June 12 – August 11: 

  • Dewey Elementary School 
  • Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center 
  • Mason Park 
  • Robert Crown Community Center 
  • Haven Middle School 

The City of Evanston’s meal sites for free food pickup added June 20 – July 27: 

  • Oakton School 
  • Kingsley School 

Interfaith Action of Evanston Produce Mobile: 

While not specifically for youths, this market of fresh fruits and vegetables pops up on the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Crown Community Center. Cook County residents can register with the Greater Chicago Food Depository and bring bags and wheeled carts to the market. The next Produce Mobile will be held June 11th. 

Evanston Corps Community Center (The Salvation Army): 

The Salvation Army Evanston Corps Community Center has a food pantry that is open Fridays 11 a.m. to noon at 1403 Sherman Ave., open to all. Food boxes can include shelf-stable items.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories: 

Evanston to kick off summer food program Monday

Summer Food Service Program offers free meals for Evanston youth while building community

Here are the food-related service programs available in Evanston this summer

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Scales in front of a redlined Evanston.
The Daily Explains: Contextualizing the Evanston reparations lawsuit
People sit in chairs, some holding up a sign that reads “Justice for Wesley.”
Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers
A silver car decorated with rainbow streamers, pride flags and plastic flowers.
Evanston Pride youth car parade cultivates safe space amidst increased anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide
Fire crews stand on beach by lake.
Evanston authorities say ‘misreport’ likely after calling off search for swimmer
A kangaroo.
Leaping into controversy: Illinois bill could pouch kangaroo ownership
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern’s class of 2024 is made up of 7,720 undergraduate and graduate students.
Kathryn Hahn declares class of 2024 “worthy of celebration” in commencement address
The protest outside the United Center in the University’s designated “free speech zone” saw over 100 people, including graduates who walked out, family members and community members.
Pro-Palestinian graduates walk out of 2024 Commencement Ceremony in solidarity with Gaza
Nikki Okrah (Weinberg ’11), Weinberg’s Convocation speaker, founded Chaku Foods in hopes of giving back to her home country Ghana.
‘Wildcats should have wild dreams:’ Nikki Okrah delivers optimistic 2024 Weinberg Convocation address
Commencement will be held June 9 at the United Center.
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
More in Local
A fence with Spanish and English words on either side.
Evanston residents, government organizations confront language barriers
A pair of hands with money falling around.
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in