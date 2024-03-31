Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NUDM celebrates 50th anniversary, raises over $340,000 for charity
April 1, 2024
Captured: Wildcats play final game as a team before Round of 32 defeat against UConn
April 1, 2024
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern beats Rutgers 22-11 on Senior Night
April 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3459 Views
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor • March 29, 2024
2
951 Views
Northwestern Undergraduate Premedical Scholars Program offers juniors early acceptance to Feinberg
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor • March 27, 2024
3
683 Views
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • March 28, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

McSA fosters community, celebrate cultures with Ramadan iftars

A+Muslim+student+wearing+a+kufi%2C+a+traditional+Islamic+cap%2C+stands+in+front+of+hundreds+of+attendees.
Francesco Thorik-Saboia/The Daily Northwestern
Weinberg Junior Mustafa Ismail walks up to the stage to give Adhan, the call to prayer in Islam. The Muslim-cultural Students Association hosted multiple community Iftars during Ramadan, with hundreds of attendees.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
March 31, 2024

At 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, about 160 Muslim students gathered in Parkes Hall to break their fast with a chewy, sweet date. 

Every year, the Muslim-cultural Students Association holds iftars during Ramadan, a 29 or 30-day period of fasting from sunrise to sunset. Iftars are the evening fast-breaking meals during Ramadan, typically eaten with family and friends after the Maghrib prayer. 

“This brings grounding and the spiritual aspect that sometimes gets taken away when we’re consumed in our academic lives or on campus,” Communication sophomore Edina Naherovic said. 

For students away from family, iftars also provide a sense of community. 

Salma Mostafa, a first-year sociology graduate student from Egypt, said she hopes to meet new people during iftars. 

“This is my first time connecting with the Muslim community at Northwestern,” Mostafa said. “It’s been pretty amazing, especially being far from home.”

Iftars are usually treated as a time of celebration. However, in light of the current war in Gaza, this year’s Ramadan also holds a sense of shared grief and pain for some.

Israel’s continued ground and air offensive in Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Palestinian authorities. The ongoing war follows the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities. 

Mostafa said the Palestinian cause is familiar to the Muslim community because a large majority of Palestinians are Muslim, and many Muslims have a shared understanding of how non-Muslim communities can stereotype the religion. Coming from a predominantly Muslim country, she added that she has been coming to terms with changes in how Muslim culture is perceived in the U.S.

“I think that’s why I need it more than ever right now — to be able to connect with people who come from a similar place,” Mostafa said. “We have a sense of shared pain about what’s going on.” 

Francesco_Thorik-Saboia_Iftar-8
Gallery9 Photos
Francesco Thorik-Saboia/The Daily Northwestern
Iftar, the meal after one’s fast, brings people to enjoy dinner together and is one of the most significant parts of the day during Ramadan.

Since McSA is one of the largest Muslim community groups on campus, the organization works with Religious and Spiritual Life and the University to coordinate and ensure meals for Muslim students during Ramadan. 

SESP junior and McSA co-president Rayyana Hassan said McSA’s main goal is to provide daily iftars at Foster-Walker Complex’s dining halls with halal and zabiha-certified meals, as well as later dining hours.

Part of Islamic culture is the ability to recognize and celebrate how others practice their religion, Mostafa said.

“We are told since we were young that we are made into so many different people, so many different cultures,” Mostafa said. “It’s just amazing to be able to get to know people and see where they’re coming from.” 

Regions around the world have local traditions surrounding the food eaten during iftar. Most common are rice and meat dishes and small appetizers meant to be shared down a table, Hassan said.

The catered food at NU iftars draws from a variety of ethnicities to capture the diversity of the religion and provide students a reminder of home. 

“A lot of people’s memories with Ramadan is a community space, a family,” Hassan said. “We have a lot of South Asian background, Arab background, as well as West African and East African backgrounds in our food that we’re representing this month.”

McSA will continue to hold events during the remainder of Ramadan, which ends Apr. 9. Community iftars are open to Muslim students, and McSA organized a Wildcat Iftar that was open to all students on Sunday night. 

Weinberg sophomore Louis Chavey attended Wednesday’s iftar with a Muslim friend, wanting to see what an iftar is like and enjoy the good food. 

He said he noticed the large and supportive community at the event and appreciates everyone’s effort to gather together amidst busy schedules. 

“Even if I might not be knowledgeable about the religion or the practices and stuff, I think I can definitely still offer my presence, my company and my support in that way,” Chavey said. 

Hassan said she encouraged students to invite their non-Muslim friends or professors to the Wildcat Iftar. The goal is to have them “feel welcome in that same space as our Muslim brothers and sisters do,” she added. 

“It’s not just their Muslim allies supporting (the Muslim students), it’s also a wider community that wants to celebrate them as well,” Hassan said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

As exam week nears, Muslim students observing Ramadan call for more equitable accommodations

McSA hosts Eid Al-Fitr banquet to celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslim-cultural Students Association hosts Wildcat Community Iftar Banquet to celebrate Ramadan
More to Discover
More in Campus
A woman plays the temir komuz, the Kyrgyz jaw harp.
Kyrgyz Community Center hosts Nowruz celebrations at Main Library Plaza as part of decolonization initiative
NUs acceptance rate is expected to slightly increase to 7.5% this year.
Northwestern acceptance rate increases to 7.5%
Feinberg School of Medicine supported the Institute of Sexual and Gender Minority Healths opening in 2015. Feinberg Prof. Madison Shea Smith’s presentation is part of the ISGMHs “Current Issues in LGBTQ Health” lecture series.
NU ISGMH faculty member Madison Shea Smith speaks on the importance of relationship science for sexual and gender minority health
Illustration of a cartoon instagram page with “Humans of McCormick” written in the middle.
Humans of McCormick highlights interests beyond engineering
NU Wildside looks to maintain high attendance at sporting events after breaking attendance records this winter.
NU Wildside looks to keep the ball rolling after unprecedented student game attendance
Segal Design Institute directors announced Wednesday new measures for institute accountability in response to student concerns about the Segal Shop.
Segal directors respond to student allegations on unsafe working environment
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in