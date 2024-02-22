Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season

FSL+Director+Keith+Garcia+said+any+violations+of+the+Student+Code+of+Conduct+should+cease+immediately+and+may+be+investigated+by+the+University.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
FSL Director Keith Garcia said any violations of the Student Code of Conduct should cease immediately and may be investigated by the University.
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor
February 22, 2024

In a letter circulated to all fraternity and sorority members Wednesday night, Northwestern’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life reminded members of anti-hazing policies and resources.

New member season is underway at NU, meaning that many sorority and fraternity recruits are going through an orientation and education period. The office said the email was sent in light of recent events. 

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed and received reports about students who have publicly displayed concerning behaviors across campus, such as students allegedly being instructed to wear elaborate costumes or carry objects with them everywhere throughout the day,” FSL Director Keith Garcia said in the letter.

Garcia attached a message outlining hazing prevention guidelines, and said they will be circulated to all student organization leaders on Friday.

NU FSL’s Guidelines for New Member Education refer students to the definition of hazing — a Class A misdemeanor — as outlined by Illinois law. 

Any person who “knowingly requires the performance of any act by a student or other person in a school, college, university, or other educational institution … for the purpose of induction or admission into any group, organization, or society associated or connected with that institution” commits hazing if the act is not sanctioned or authorized by the institution or results in bodily harm, the law says.

NU’s Student Handbook and Code of Conduct say examples of hazing include requiring students to wear “uniforms or apparel that is conspicuous and not normally in good taste” or “carry, possess, or maintain objects or items.”

Garcia said  violations of the Student Code of Conduct should cease immediately and may be investigated by the University.

“We want to ensure that every student can engage in Northwestern activities free from harm, and you all have a role to play in achieving that aim,” the message said.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @SQPowers04
The Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
