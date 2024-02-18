Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Medill announces continued learning program for school alumni

The+continued+learning+program+will+be+taught+in+various+cities+around+the+world+by+Medill+faculty.
Daily file photo by Joshua Hoffman
The continued learning program will be taught in various cities around the world by Medill faculty.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
February 18, 2024

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications unveiled a new continued learning program available to alumni, the University announced Thursday.

The program, tailored for professional development, will help alumni improve their skill sets, gain industry knowledge and network with other people in the industry.

“We’ve heard the desires of our alumni to continue to learn from Medill well beyond their graduation,” Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said in the press release. “We are excited to launch our program with the goal of engaging our alums around the world.”

The courses will be taught by Medill faculty members. The first course, titled “The Art and Science of Customer Experience Design,” will take place in New York City’s Meatpacking District beginning on March 23.

Students in the program will learn about manufacturing and advertising strategies by observing how brand executives’ strategies for fostering customer relations.

“The Meatpacking District offers a wealth of hands-on learning opportunities to explore how brands make meaningful connections with their customers,” said Medill Prof. Danielle Robinson Bell, academic director of IMC Professional and Continued Learning, in the news release.

The program aims to leave participants with new strategic frameworks and skills applicable to their professional lives. Upon the program’s completion, the students will also receive a Medill Executive Education Continued Learning Certificate.

Email: [email protected]  

X: @Jerrwu

