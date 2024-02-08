Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents remain concerned about future of bilingual Two-Way Immersion program
February 9, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern crushes Nebraska 80-68
February 8, 2024
The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates
February 8, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6347 Views
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Samantha Powers and Jacob Wendler February 7, 2024
2
3055 Views
Editorial: The Daily objects to the prosecution of our peers
The Daily Northwestern Editorial Board February 5, 2024
3
3040 Views
Students Publishing Company: We will intercede with State’s Attorney on charges
John Byrne, Chair of Students Publishing Company Board of Directors • February 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Daily Explains: Meet the ASG presidential candidates

Presidential+candidate+Nicole+Aguilar-Medina+and+vice+presidential+candidate+Anna+Alava+are+facing+off+against+co-presidential+candidates+Caleb+Snead+and+Ty%E2%80%99Shea+Woods+in+the+ASG+election.
Illustration by Shevta Shah
Presidential candidate Nicole Aguilar-Medina and vice presidential candidate Anna Alava are facing off against co-presidential candidates Caleb Snead and Ty’Shea Woods in the ASG election.
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor
February 8, 2024

The Associated Student Government presidential election began Thursday evening. Voting will continue until Saturday evening, allowing students to choose the next chief student ambassadors to the administration.

This year, there are two tickets on the ballot.

SESP sophomore Caleb Snead and Weinberg sophomore Ty’Shea Woods are running as co-presidents. Weinberg junior Nicole Aguilar-Medina is running for president with SESP junior Anna Alava as her vice president.

Candidates on both tickets have leadership experience within ASG. Snead is the chair of the Finance Committee, and Woods is the co-executive officer of justice and inclusion.

Aguilar-Medina is the Alianza student group senator and the chair of the Board of Financial Review. Alava is the Asian Pacific American Coalition student group senator and the deputy chair of the Justice and Inclusion Committee.

Snead and Woods have been endorsed by the current ASG Presidents — SESP senior Donovan Cusick and McCormick senior Molly Whalen — Mayfest Productions, A&O Productions, NU Dance Marathon, Students for Justice in Palestine and several other organizations.

Aguilar-Medina and Alava have been endorsed by Quest+, Bienestar, Alianza, APAC, Kaibigan and several others.

The Daily spoke with the Associated Student Government’s Presidential Candidates. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Whalen said she thinks ASG presidential candidates should be constantly prepared to meet with students and the administration.

“I believe the most important quality in ASG presidents is building and maintaining stakeholder relationships,” Whalen said.

The ASG president’s primary roles — according to the ASG Code and Constitution — are to serve as chief student ambassador, recommend legislation to the ASG Senate, participate in a committee to apportion membership in the Undergraduate School Caucus, appoint cabinet members and call meetings of the Executive Board.

The president-elect will take office during the sixth week of Spring Quarter.

Cusick said an ASG president must be patient and committed to serving the student body.

“A few qualities that are important in a president include a willingness to serve and support the interests of all students, a patient and truth-focused approach to leadership and an ability to build healthy and respectful relationships with others, even if you don’t see eye-to-eye,” Cusick said.

Weinberg senior and ASG Executive Director of Democracy Dylan Jost said the ASG president represents students’ interests and works to improve the student experience at NU.

“This election is an opportunity for Northwestern undergraduates to indicate which issues are important to them,” Jost said. “By voting for a specific set of candidates, students are able to demonstrate which candidate’s platform best aligns with their own priorities.”

Students can vote on Wildcat Connection until 7 p.m. Saturday using a link sent to all students’ emails.

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate?

ASG Senate passes legislation moving presidential elections to Winter Quarter

Donovan Cusick and Molly Whalen win ASG presidential election while turnout rate hits record-low of about 2%
More to Discover
More in Campus
Stanley Cups, a drink tumbler, has found a cult following, as its tumblers consistently sell out in stores nationwide.
Students weigh in on Stanleys amid tumblers’ soaring popularity
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Weinberg sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Grace Houren proposed several updates to the ASG Code to be voted on next week.
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
During the talk, Kovner examined drawings created by prisoners of war.
Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to drop criminal charges against two Northwestern students.
Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office drops charges against two students for alleged tampering with The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in