NU activist organizations plan to host “Disorientation Week”

A group of NU student activist organizations are hosting their first “Disorientation Week: What Northwestern Won’t Teach Us” starting Sunday, Fossil Free NU announced via Instagram. Other organizations hosting this week include the Undergraduate Prison Education Partnership, Reform CAPS NU, NU Thrift Store, NU Graduate Workers and Students Organizing for Labor Rights.

Weinberg senior and UPEP Co-President Kaili Wegener said organizers plan to make Disorientation Week an annual event hosted every Fall Quarter.

Upcoming events range from teach-ins to movie nights, Wegener said. Organizers will host a presentation on the history of social movements at NU and will feature a “radical speed friending” event.

NUGW will host a teach-in and SOLR will give a presentation on the history of labor rights on campus. UPEP will present on systems of justice at NU through the lens of abolition and transformative justice. NU Thrift Store will present on the human cost of fast fashion, according to information provided by Wegener.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SQPowers04

Related Stories:

— SOLR hosts May Day event to celebrate campus workers

— Voices for change: A non-comprehensive guide to NU’s activist landscape

— 55 years after Black student activists occupied the Bursar’s Office, students see unresolved problems and progress