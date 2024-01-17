Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69
January 17, 2024
Local teen seeks to eliminate language barriers in healthcare
January 17, 2024
History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
January 17, 2024
Trending Stories
1
547 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
2
526 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
3
504 Views
Wind chill warning in effect as subzero temperatures continue
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 14, 2024
ETHS named Hobart food prep equipment grant recipient

Large+red+brick+school+building+with+trees+in+front+and+a+sign+that+reads%2C+%E2%80%9CEvanston+Township+High+School.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
With the new food prep equipment, ETHS plans to offer students more semi-scratch meals.
Casey He, City Editor
January 17, 2024

Evanston Township High School was named the 2023 winner of the annual Hobart food prep equipment grant, the commercial food equipment manufacturer announced in a December news release. 

The central kitchen at ETHS prepares meals for four cafeterias at the school, in addition to 17 elementary schools and preschools in the community. In its application, the school said it plans to provide more “semi-scratch” meals from the kitchen, according to the release. 

“We are always excited to hear about schools who are dedicated to bringing fresh, from-scratch menu items to their students,” Carolyn Bilger, the marketing director at Hobart, said in the release.

Each year, Hobart awards one school district in the School Nutrition Association a grant of up to $35,000 worth of the company’s food prep equipment. ETHS selected an automatic heavy-duty slicer, a bowl-style food processor and three equipment stands for the grant, the news release said.

“Our aim is to offer students more fresh, local food options to support their healthy lifestyles and increase student participation in our breakfast and lunch programs,” Kimberly Minestra, the director of nutrition services at ETHS, said in the release. “The new equipment will be invaluable in helping us reach the goal of providing more semi-scratch meals.”

Email: [email protected]

