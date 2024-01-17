ETHS named Hobart food prep equipment grant recipient

Evanston Township High School was named the 2023 winner of the annual Hobart food prep equipment grant, the commercial food equipment manufacturer announced in a December news release.

The central kitchen at ETHS prepares meals for four cafeterias at the school, in addition to 17 elementary schools and preschools in the community. In its application, the school said it plans to provide more “semi-scratch” meals from the kitchen, according to the release.

“We are always excited to hear about schools who are dedicated to bringing fresh, from-scratch menu items to their students,” Carolyn Bilger, the marketing director at Hobart, said in the release.

Each year, Hobart awards one school district in the School Nutrition Association a grant of up to $35,000 worth of the company’s food prep equipment. ETHS selected an automatic heavy-duty slicer, a bowl-style food processor and three equipment stands for the grant, the news release said.

“Our aim is to offer students more fresh, local food options to support their healthy lifestyles and increase student participation in our breakfast and lunch programs,” Kimberly Minestra, the director of nutrition services at ETHS, said in the release. “The new equipment will be invaluable in helping us reach the goal of providing more semi-scratch meals.”

