Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
January 17, 2024
Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk
January 17, 2024
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
January 16, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1230 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
2
587 Views
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 11, 2024
3
565 Views
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Reel Thoughts: ‘Ted’ is a comedic joyride

A+lot+of+the+strength+of+the+%E2%80%9CTed%E2%80%9D+television+show+comes+from+its+genius+premise+that+brings+viewers+in+again+and+again.
Illustration by Danny O’Grady
A lot of the strength of the “Ted” television show comes from its genius premise that brings viewers in again and again.
Danny O’Grady, Creative Director
January 16, 2024

Watching a living teddy bear doing incredibly inappropriate things never gets old in Peacock’s new TV series “Ted.”

The premise of the “Ted” film franchise is rather simple: A man’s teddy bear comes to life and the two get caught up in comedic shenanigans. This formula worked well for the “Ted” movie and its sequel “Ted 2,” and, thankfully, triumphed again in the prequel seven-episode season of the show bearing the same name. 

Simply put, the show is laugh-out-loud funny. Whether Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and his best friend John Bennett (Max Burkholder) are trying to get Ted kicked out of school, throwing eggs at trick-or-treaters or psychologically manipulating the school bully, there is never a dull moment. The comedy is well earned too, crafting an irreverent style instead of relying upon dirty words or scenarios to get a cheap laugh. 

The show’s goal isn’t to teach a lesson, but to make people laugh. This was the perfect direction for “Ted,” as any underlying moral lessons would have been undermined by the unserious premise of a living teddy bear.

Many similarities to “Family Guy” can be seen in “Ted,” but this is unsurprising considering both are the creations of MacFarlane, who voices characters in each show. The two shows rely on a balanced mix of observational and crude humor, and both feature a quirky family wherein each family member brings a unique personality to the table. 

“Family Guy”’s proven success over 20 years on air could mean good things for “Ted,” given the laundry list of overlapping qualities. Still, “Ted” never feels like a “Family Guy” knock-off.

The aforementioned Bennett family stands out as a bright spot of the show. Susan (Alanna Ubach) in particular makes the most of her time on-screen, acting as the closest thing the family has to a voice of reason. Having a strong supporting cast to Ted and John prevents the show from becoming stale while keeping the subplots engaging.

Such subplots provide some of the highlights of the entire series, featuring wacky escapades. For instance, the show manages to perfectly balance a side story of Matty (Scott Grimes) undergoing a colonoscopy where he fears he might spill secrets from his time in the Vietnam War with the main plot that follows John and Ted pretending to be a classmate’s father.

The only potential drawback to the show is that there is no overarching plot to hold each of the seven episodes together. While an overall goal is by no means a requirement, the plot does not feel like it is rising towards a memorable climax. Instead of the jokes and plot points building on one another, they are just scattered.

While the lack of an overarching plot is somewhat disappointing, it does not get in the way of the light-hearted fun the show provides. Its well-earned jokes, likeable characters and genius premise make the “Ted” show a must-watch for anyone just looking for a good laugh.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @DannyMOGrady04 

Related Stories: 

Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series

Reel Thoughts: ‘Ahsoka’ is a good show held back by unforgivable flaws

Reel Thoughts: ‘Oppenheimer’ exceeds all expectations
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
According to data collected by The Daily in December 2023, Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan are Northwestern students’ favorite artists.
NU Wrapped: Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan and Spotify lead students’ listening habits
A pink book sits on a shelf on a gold tray with flowers behind it
Do We Really Need This? Eli Rallo’s new book ‘I Didn’t Know I Needed This’ needs more spunk
Singer Paul Marinaro sings a jazz rendition of David Bowie’s “Letter to Hermione” after explaining its origin to the audience at Evanston SPACE.
David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis released her fourth solo studio album, “Orquídeas,” Friday.
Liner Notes: Kali Uchis explores electronic sounds on second Spanish album ‘Orquídeas’
A person faces forward and reaches out to another person in the foreground standing with their back to the camera. Rays of light cover them.
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Jan. 15, 2024.
The 75th Emmys preview: ‘Succession’ set to sweep
More in Latest Stories
NU Wildside looks to break the Welsh-Ryan Arena student attendance record of 1,746 during Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Maryland. The record was set at volleyball’s game against then-No. 1 Wisconsin last September.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland
As temperatures dip below zero this week, groundskeepers are responsible for the fleet of vehicles and machinery that help manage the snow and ice.
Meet the ‘seasoned’ team that keeps roads clear and flowers planted year-round
Everything Evanston: MLK Day Celebration features several local performers
Everything Evanston: MLK Day Celebration features several local performers
Limited state and federal funding have contributed to a “tough” housing situation for new arrivals, Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.
Amid migrant influx to Illinois, Evanston offers limited housing, funds
Established in 2016, NUGW announced it had won the election to unionize on Jan. 12 last year.
Northwestern graduate workers reflect on progress, plan strike pledge one year after receiving formal recognition
Player in purple shirt takes swing with a tennis racket.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snatches victory from FAU in doubles season opener
More in Television and Film
Three men stand together, the middle one holding a wrestling belt.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family
The 2024 Golden Globes kicked off the entertainment awards season for television and film.
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell pose together with goofy expressions.
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in