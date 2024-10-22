Subscribe
Norris, University Library closed at 4 p.m. due to power outage

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Residential buildings will not be affected by the outage.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
October 22, 2024

Due to an equipment failure, Northwestern announced power will be shut off at Norris University Center, University Library, Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, south campus parking garage and other buildings on south campus from 4 p.m. to around midnight Wednesday. 

ComEd will utilize the time to make emergency repairs to parts of the southeast electrical infrastructure. Residential buildings will not be affected by the outage. 

Email: [email protected] 

