Norris, University Library closed at 4 p.m. due to power outage

Due to an equipment failure, Northwestern announced power will be shut off at Norris University Center, University Library, Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, south campus parking garage and other buildings on south campus from 4 p.m. to around midnight Wednesday.

ComEd will utilize the time to make emergency repairs to parts of the southeast electrical infrastructure. Residential buildings will not be affected by the outage.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— AlertNU to test emergency notification system Wednesday

— NU extends deadline to relocate files on Google Drive for alumni by five months

— Construction project aims to protect South Campus shoreline from erosion