Construction project aims to protect South Campus shoreline from erosion

South Campus’ shoreline is at risk, but one of Northwestern’s recent projects aims to change that.

McCormick Prof. Aaron Packman, who leads NU’s Center for Water Research, said Evanston’s current shoreline is entirely artificial. The University built the Lakefill in the early 1960s after it ran out of land. Today, about one-third of the Evanston campus sits on man-made land, with a hardened shoreline designed to withstand wave action.

Packman noted that while fluctuating water levels in Lake Michigan are natural, climate change is intensifying these variations. The University said erosion caused by these challenges motivated the construction project.

“Lake Michigan’s depth naturally varies quite a bit, so witnessing higher and lower water levels is normal,” Packman said. “But climate change is making the region’s hydrology more extreme, meaning more intense storms and periods of intense rain. When you have higher water levels plus stronger storms, you often see more erosion from wave action.”

While Lake Michigan’s water levels have receded since reaching record highs in 2020, they remain slightly above average, according to recent data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

As the shoreline faces mounting pressure, Packman says most of the University’s aging infrastructure has reached its breaking point.

“All lakefront infrastructure has a lifetime, and today, given the higher water levels and intense storms, any old structures that were destined to fail have already done so,” Packman said. “So it’s very sensible to pursue this kind of renewal in an effort to strengthen Northwestern’s shoreline protection system.”

Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22), the executive director of Climate Action Evanston, agrees, saying his organization is committed to addressing the root causes of climate change while promoting the construction of more resilient infrastructure.

Jordan said he believes creating more natural habitats along the lakeshore will naturally reduce erosion and promote biodiversity. He referenced the recent creation of the Clark Street Beach Bird Sanctuary as a positive example of shoreline management.

“We have to build a lakefront that is adaptable and permeable, meaning we should rely on natural habitats in addition to traditional infrastructure,” Jordan said. “Just relying on hardscapes like concrete piers will only get you so far. Those structures are destined to be broken in many ways because you can’t stop Lake Michigan.”

The University’s project to expand an existing concrete pier to protect the NU Sailing Center and its beach is slated for completion by June 2025. Packman said he believes these improvements will last at least “a few decades.”

NU also stated in an August news release that “crews are making every effort to minimize disruptions to the campus and Evanston communities during construction.” However, some students say the project has negatively impacted them.

“Because I live on South Campus, shutting down the pedestrian bridge to the lakefill has definitely impacted my ability to access the shoreline,” Medill freshman April Arabian said. “The construction is loud, and navigating that part of campus can be difficult, especially at night.”

The University has stated that an expanded bridge, which will “accommodate emergency vehicles, improving emergency response capabilities along the lakefill,” will open in January 2025.

Despite the inconvenience of pedestrian detours, Arabian acknowledged that it is necessary for NU to protect the lakeshore.

“I’m certainly willing to sacrifice the view now if it means protecting our shoreline for the next generation of Northwestern students,” Arabian said.

