NU extends deadline to relocate files on Google Drive for alumni by five months

Daily File Illustration by Shveta Shah
Alumni will still have access to their University Gmail account.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
October 9, 2024

Northwestern announced it would push the deadline for NU alumni to migrate documents from their University-issued Google Drive and Google Photos accounts from Oct. 13 to March 13, according to an email sent to NU alumni Tuesday.

For the last 15 years, the University had provided its alumni with free services and unlimited storage, but announced on Sept. 19 it would discontinue this service. The sudden announcement left many alumni scrambling to move their documents.

Alumni will not be able to upload new files to their NU Google Drive, but will be able to access them until March 13. However, all alumni will still have access to their University Gmail account.

Email: [email protected] 

