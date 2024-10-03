Kellogg launches $600 million Full Circle Campaign to build state-of-the-art facility

Kellogg School of Management announced Wednesday the launch of Full Circle Campaign, a $600 million fundraising campaign centering around the creation of a new state-of-the-art building on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

The building will replace the James Allen Center, where the Executive MBA Program is housed, and connect to the Kellogg Global Hub via tunnel, according to a news release.

The building will begin construction in winter 2025 and is expected to be in use by fall 2027. It aligns with Kellogg’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030 and is expected to earn LEED v4 status, a green building classification.

The campaign will increase scholarships and broaden opportunities for cultural exchange and global market immersion for students while also investing in the research and innovation of Kellogg faculty, the release said.

Kellogg has fundraised $182.6 million as of Oct. 2, which includes half its fundraising goal for the new building. University Trustees Bon French, Mike Shannon and Kimberly Querrey have each gifted more than $10 million to the campaign.

