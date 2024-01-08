Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
34° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU dining staff dish on meal planning in the dining halls
January 9, 2024
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
January 9, 2024
Feinberg Prof. Lori Ann Post explores nuances behind mass shooting research
January 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2856 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
1131 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
990 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Medill on the Hill program gears up for new class, election season

Allowing+students+to+report+in+Washington+on+Capitol+Hill+with+full+press+credentials%2C+the+program+is+one+of+the+most+popular+for+Medill+students.
Photo Courtesy of Elleiana Green
Allowing students to report in Washington on Capitol Hill with full press credentials, the program is one of the most popular for Medill students.
Nicole Markus, Staff Managing Editor
January 8, 2024

The Medill on the Hill program is starting the new year with a new cohort and a new class.

The program allows students to report in Washington on Capitol Hill with full press credentials. The program has garnered more interest in recent years, leading Medill to offer the program for two quarters this academic year and next. 

Medill Prof. Matthew Orr, the MOTH program leader, said CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nikole Killion (Medill ‘99) will teach a new political science class in the program starting this winter. She will focus on the presidency, polarization in politics and the upcoming election.

“(The class is) appropriate given where things are and what’s going to be transpiring over the next few months,” Orr said. 

Typically, MOTH participants take two seminars that each meet once a week. They also participate in a daily reporting class, penning daily, enterprise and multimedia stories, among other projects. Each student earns four credits. 

Medill sophomore Lance Wilhelm is a part of the winter cohort this quarter. He said he’s looking forward to taking Killion’s class.

“She’s a great reporter, I know her work well,” Wilhelm said. “I watch the CBS Evening News at home with my parents all the time.”

Orr said the reporting class will focus on the election this year.

Students in the winter cohort will have the opportunity to attend reporting trips in New Hampshire and South Carolina to cover primaries, Orr said.

Elections — and specifically the presidential elections — are one of the driving forces in student interest in the program, Orr said. Typically, during a presidential election year, MOTH opens a fall cohort to cover the process. Now, however, Orr said he hopes to permanently host two cohorts a year.

“We’re seeing a lot of students applying for Medill on the Hill, so I would love to be able to continue to teach the class two quarters each year just so we can make sure that as many students that are clamoring for it can experience it,” Orr said.

Orr said one of the other major benefits of running the program for two quarters each year is the ability to immediately implement positive changes from student feedback. 

Each cohort tends to have a different set of reporting interests, Orr said. He added the winter group seems more interested in breaking news politics reporting, while the fall cohort was more interested in enterprise policy reporting. 

As the new cohort begins reporting, Wilhelm said he’s looking to get out of his comfort zone. 

Medill sophomore Elleiana Green, who participated in MOTH in the fall, said the program was a valuable experience. 

“That was like the first real professional experience I’ve ever had,” Green said. “It was an opportunity to learn something new every day. I learned more from being on the Hill and going to congressional hearings than I ever have in my life.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @nicolejmarkus

Related Stories: 

Medill on the Hill postponed to 2021-22 academic year due to Capitol Hill pandemic restrictions

Medill on the Hill to cover 2016 presidential campaign during Fall Quarter next year

Medill is back on the Hill: Students dive into politics coverage from the nation’s capitol
More to Discover
More in Campus
“Palestine Lives” is the first of six guest lectures this quarter organized by the MENA Studies Program as part of its Palestine in Context series.
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
The Creative Writing program on average accepts half of the applicants that apply to its year-long sequence programs, according to program director Juan Martinez.
NU Creative Writing program invites student wordsmiths
Students participating in the Chicago Field Studies program can complete their internships in person, remotely or hybrid.
Chicago Field Studies matches students with course credit and hands-on experience in the workforce
At the National Immigrant Justice Center, Zhu said he will oppose government efforts to deny asylum claims to immigrants who have suffered or fear persecution for belonging to a particular social group.
Pritzker alum Henry Zhu awarded Skadden Fellowship for public interest law
Communication Prof. Neil Verma worked on the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes this year.
NU alumni, Communication professor to be featured at Golden Globes
At the National Immigrant Justice Center, Zhu said he will oppose government efforts to deny asylum claims to immigrants who have suffered or fear persecution for belonging to a particular social group.
Pritzker’s Master of Science in Law program turns 10
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in