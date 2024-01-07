Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
January 8, 2024
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
January 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Hunger shines in first career start, helps Northwestern knock off Michigan State 88-74
January 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8448 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
1420 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
1025 Views
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern loses second straight game to No. 20 Ohio State

Basketball+player+Casey+Harter%2C+who+is+wearing+a+white+uniform%2C+dribbles+the+ball+away+from+Ohio+State+guard+Madison+Greene%2C+who+is+wearing+red.
Rachel Spears/The Daily Northwestern
Freshman guard Casey Harter dribbles the ball against Ohio State.
Henry Frieman, Reporter
January 7, 2024

Three days after surrendering a season-high 30 turnovers to Penn State, Northwestern relinquished possession another 28 times in a 90-60 loss to No. 20 Ohio State Friday.

The Wildcats (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) currently rank 276th of 348 in the NCAA in turnovers, averaging 18.4 turnovers per game. Of all major-conference teams, NU ranks fifth-worst in the country.

Pair that with the Buckeyes’ (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) high-octane defensive unit, averaging 11.1 steals per game, and the ’Cats were left with a recipe for disaster on the court. 

“We just need to value (the ball) more,” senior forward Paige Mott said. 

The ’Cats took the court at Welsh-Ryan Arena Friday night for the first time in 2024, with student support bolstered by a promotional “Reality TV Night.” “Survivor” stars Austin Li Coon, Xander Hastings and second-year Kellogg School of Management student Sarah Wade were present for a pregame meet-and-greet with fans, along with “Love is Blind” star Jarrette Jones.

The game’s outset was all red and white. Buckeye guard Jacy Sheldon drove to the basket and scored on Ohio State’s first possession before NU turned the ball over on its ensuing offensive possession. Another turnover and two missed shots later, the ’Cats took a timeout just three minutes into the game, staring at a six-point deficit.

The Buckeyes’ half-court trapping method gave NU fits throughout the game, causing turnovers and errant passes. The ’Cats were held scoreless for nearly five minutes before junior forward Caileigh Walsh drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to break the team’s scoring duck with 5:34 left to play in the first quarter. By that point, NU had already committed four turnovers.

Walsh then hit another triple on the next possession, after which sophomore guard Caroline Lau made a trey. Graduate transfer guard Maggie Pina converted from deep and the ’Cats clawed their way back to take a 16-15 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter. 

Despite the double-digit loss, NU shot an efficient 8-of-15 clip from beyond the arc against Ohio State, which was good for a 53.3% conversion rate.

“Three point shooting is something we didn’t do well last year,” assistant coach Maggie Lyon said. “Anytime we can shoot this percentage from three, it’s something we want to continue to build on, and gives our girls confidence.”

Although the ’Cats kept the game close early, the first-quarter lead marked their only advantage on Friday. NU ended the first frame trailing 20-19, and a 16-6 Ohio State run put them behind 11 points midway through the second quarter. 

Lau hit another outside shot to cut the deficit to eight points, but the ’Cats went scoreless in the final three minutes and headed into halftime in a 42-28 hole. They were outscored 22-9 in the second quarter.

The second half was more of the same: NU eclipsed the 20-turnover mark during the third quarter, and Ohio State continued to make their shots. The Buckeyes scored 37 points off turnovers, while the ’Cats only managed eight. 

“It definitely hurts… (it) definitely is like an uppercut to the face,” Mott said. 

Even as the game was unofficially declared over when both coaches subbed in the bulk of their benches during the fourth quarter, Ohio State just kept scoring. The two teams hovered around a 20-point margin before Buckeye guard Emma Shumate drilled a three-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to end the game as a 30-point Ohio State win.

The ’Cats will set their sights next on a matchup with Wisconsin on Wednesday in Madison.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate

Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55

Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A group of basketball players wearing white uniforms stand in a huddle in the middle of the court.
Women’s Basketball: ‘Sleep with it. Eat with it’: Northwestern has to take better care of the ball
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Evanston’s budget for fiscal year 2024 avoided a property tax hike after cutting expenses and finding new revenue sources.
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
The AUX, currently still in its construction phase, started in November and is managed by Black-owned UJAMAA Construction.
Evanston hub for Black businesses set to open in December
The Creative Writing program on average accepts half of the applicants that apply to its year-long sequence programs, according to program director Juan Martinez.
NU Creative Writing program invites student wordsmiths
More in Sports
Senior guard Ty Berry dribbles the ball.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74
Northwestern huddles together during its game at Wisconsin.
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
A group of Northwestern football players run out of the tunnel ahead of the team’s game against Maryland last October.
Football: Braun elevates linebackers coach Tim McGarigle to defensive coordinator
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina dribbles the ball up the court. With her six point performance against the Buckeyes, Pina is just one point shy of 1,000 career points.
Rapid Recap: No. 20 Ohio State 90, Northwestern 60
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg celebrates following a play in a nonconference victory over Dayton November 10.
Men's Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
More in Women's Basketball
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Junior guard Hailey Weaver drives baseline. Weaver tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in Northwesterns 71-58 loss to Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau. Lau notched 11 points and five assists in Northwesterns 82-58 loss to Georgetown Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Georgetown 82, Northwestern 58
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives inside the paint to score a bucket. Harter poured in a season-high 14 points for the Wildcats in their loss Wednesday against Loyola-Chicago.
Rapid Recap: Loyola-Chicago 73, Northwestern 68
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the ball. Walsh poured in a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in Northwestern’s eight-point win over Southeast Missouri State.
Women’s Basketball: Turnovers, defensive struggles overshadowed by Walsh career-high double-double
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh fights to get to the basket in a game earlier this season. Walsh scored a career-high 27 points in Northwestern’s win against Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Southeast Missouri State 68
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in