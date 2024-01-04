Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Pritzker’s Master of Science in Law program turns 10

The+Pritzker+School+of+Law%E2%80%99s+Master+of+Science+in+Law+program+has+over+600+alumni+worldwide.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
The Pritzker School of Law’s Master of Science in Law program has over 600 alumni worldwide.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
January 4, 2024

The Pritzker School of Law’s Master of Science in Law program, which prepares students for careers in legal fields, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the University said Dec. 4.

The MSL curriculum examines the intersection of law, business and technology while offering courses in contracts, regulation, business formation and intellectual property. Since its establishment in 2014, the program has grown from an inaugural cohort of 30 students to about 200 full-time and online part-time students, with over 600 alumni worldwide.

Pritzker designed the program to accommodate STEM professionals looking to better respond to practices in other industries.

“We could teach STEM professionals about law and regulation and contracts and negotiations — things they’re going to be dealing with but don’t have a chance to learn except on the job,” Leslie Oster, the director of the MSL program, said in the school’s anniversary press release.

While working in the healthcare industry, MSL student Nereida Parks said she faced several data and privacy related concerns that prompted her to enroll in the program, according to the release.

“I found programs that covered regulatory compliance, but they didn’t have the data privacy and cybersecurity pieces to the extent and at the depth that Northwestern’s MSL program did,” Parks said in the release.

Another MSL student, Jennifer Jing-Syuan Tzeng, said she decided to enroll in the program to gain legal expertise for her job as a tax professional at PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited. 

The program has also adjusted its curriculum to align with industry changes, offering an online component and courses in health, financial technology and regulation, AI and privacy.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Pritzker professor files federal age discrimination lawsuit against NU

—  Students, alums of UChicago and Northwestern ‘lucky to have learned and grown’ at both schools

—  International students navigate Pritzker admissions, programs
