Volleyball: Northwestern shut out by Illinois

Northwestern+huddles+together.+The+Wildcats+fell+in+three+sets+to+in-state+rival+Illinois+Wednesday.
Daily file photo by Taylor Hancock
Northwestern huddles together. The Wildcats fell in three sets to in-state rival Illinois Wednesday.
Isabel Su, Reporter
November 2, 2023

Despite the partial return of graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo, Northwestern was swept by Illinois in an in-state battle Wednesday night.

It was a tight game, with both teams swapping leads throughout. The Wildcats (11-12, 5-8 Big Ten) and the Fighting Illini (13-10, 8-5 Big Ten) were tied 20-20 at one point in all three sets. There were some tense rallies — especially in the last few plays of the match.

The two teams’ final hitting percentages represent how close the game was: NU posted a .202 to Illinois’ .268.

The first set saw the two teams going point for point with lots of turnover. Sangiacomo, who was back mostly as a blocking substitute due to her injury, consistently found creative ways to score around Illinois’ tough block, though the Fighting Illini ended up taking set one 25-23. 

But Illinois was on fire straight from the get-go in set two, posting an 8-1 lead. The ‘Cats struggled to block the Fighting Illini hitters and control some tough serves. They came back to tie it up at 20, but still lost the set 25-22.

The final set of the match saw more tight play and a few point runs from both teams. However, with a score of 25-23, Illinois closed out NU. 

Sangiacomo has been sidelined for the past three games. Most of the team’s kills came from sophomore outside hitter Averie Hernandez, who tallied 12. Hernandez has stepped into a larger role this year, playing all six rotations since Sangiacomo was injured.

The ‘Cats return to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday to play Minnesota, to whom they lost in an exciting five-set match up earlier this season.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabelsu_

