Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Reparations Committee moves forward with recipient selection
November 3, 2023
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Lewis in exhibition game
November 3, 2023
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
November 3, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2721 Views
Bitter Blossom hopes to revive Evanston nightlife scene through creative drinks
Emily Kim, Assistant Social Media Editor • October 29, 2023
2
1632 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern faculty October 27, 2023
3
1099 Views
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
Shun Graves, Reporter • October 31, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston Writers Workshop’s conference to return after a decade

A+stack+of+seven+books+sits+atop+a+table+where+a+woman+sits+with+a+dog+in+her+hands.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston Writers Workshop founder Debbie Fligelman will bring back the “In the Trenches” writers conference after a decade-long hiatus.
Shun Graves, Reporter
November 2, 2023

This weekend, the Evanston Writers Workshop will host its first “In the Trenches” conference in a decade — and for Chicago-area author Philip Bloch, it arrived at just the right time.

“My first novel is completed,” said Bloch, who has written short stories in the past and has attended every “In the Trenches” conference. “I’m going into the conference with a completed novel.”

Registration and social events will begin Thursday, while guest speaker events, workshop sessions and more will begin Friday at the conference. Having a full-length manuscript could be pivotal, Bloch said, since authors can offer their work to publishing agents at the conference.

“Getting published is very hard,” Debbie Fligelman said. “We try to advocate for the writers. The mission of Evanston Writers Workshop is to help the writers in whatever they need.”

Fliegelman founded the organization in 2007. Today, it helps local authors connect, get published and workshop their writing. Evanston Writers Workshop last organized “In the Trenches” in 2013, she said.

Organizing a conference featuring agents, food for guests and dozens of speakers — including speaker Soman Chainani, who has written multiple New York Times bestsellers — was an immense undertaking, Fligelman said.

The conference will take place at Hyatt Regency Deerfield this year, but Fligelman said she plans to bring it back to Evanston after the downtown Hilton Orrington finishes work on its ballroom.

Jamie Freveletti, a Chicago-based thriller author, will lead workshops about composing action scenes and writing the first 10 pages of a book.

She recalled how she met the agent who ultimately accepted the manuscript for her first published novel, “Running from the Devil,” at a New York thriller conference.

“I found (the agent’s) colleague, who said, ‘Oh my God, she’s looking for you,’” Freveletti said. “I went over, found her and shook her hand. She said, ‘Look, there was one chapter that was a little rough, and I passed. But if you want to change that chapter, I’ll take the manuscript.’”

Freveletti landed a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, one of the largest publishers in the country, and now writes thrillers full-time.

“You have to go into a conference with an open mind and hopefully some product or some manuscript near completion,” she said.

Bloch said he completed a superhero novel with local flavor and inventive backstories. Landmarks like the lion statues in front of the Art Institute of Chicago feature prominently in a “great Chicago history” he hopes publishing agents will like.

“Hopefully, one of them will say, ‘I want to represent you,’ or ‘I want my company to publish your book,’” he said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Evanston author launches publishing company, gives storytellers a platform to share their stories

Evanston Public Library Community Journals document memories of Evanston residents

Evanston’s literary community celebrates National Poetry Month
More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
An illustration of a black drum, a trumpet and a cello along with music notes are in front of a blue background.
Evanston Symphony Orchestra gives back through age-inclusive performances, education
Colorful mural where two people hold a sign that says, “Welcome to Nichols Neighborhood.” A child in a soccer uniform and a dog dance under the banner.
City’s public arts map offers look into Evanston’s public art scene
Alice George’s collection “Speculative Architecture,” based on David Rubman’s wooden towers, covers the walls of the Noyes Upstairs Gallery.
‘Charcoal | Tower | Lightness’: Three Evanston artists unveil new exhibit
Jura Avizienis’ shop on the fifth floor of 1800 Maple Self Park Garage. She sells everything from old sweaters to cassette tapes.
Vintage Garage ends season with holiday sale
Colorful clothing hangs on a rack in the entry area of the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian during its Monday Indigenous Peoples’ Day event.
‘Showing a mirror’: Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at Mitchell Museum sparks reflection
Unveiling of “Explorer” Du Sable bust gathers around 40 people.
‘Explorer’ statue of Du Sable finds its temporary home in Evanston
More in City
Car decorated in blue to resemble a monster
Evanston holds annual Trunk or Treat at Robert Crown Community Center
At its core, members wanted the dashboard to be an accessible and easy-to-navigate site that would serve as a common reference point for information about CARP.
CARP Implementation Task Force discusses new community dashboard to track climate action data
The Evanston Urban Farm proposal aims to establish a one-acre farm in Evanston.
Participatory Budgeting winner Evanston Urban Farm hopes to combat food insecurity in Evanston
Evanston’s Connections for the Homeless organization will receive $7 million to purchase the Margarita Inn shelter from Cook County.
After county votes to fund Margarita Inn shelter, advocates in south suburbs point out resource disparities
A wall in the Shorefront Legacy Center. The center celebrated its 25th anniversary this past week.
‘Keeping our history alive’: Shorefront Legacy Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Two people repairing bikes inside a bike shop.
A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston
More in Events
Running Dead: Zombies chase participants at annual Zombie Scramble
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Close to 200 Northwestern community members gathered by candlelight outside Deering Library to honor the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war.
Northwestern Jewish community hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Israel-Hamas war
Attendees watch as the Evanston Fire Department demonstrates a fire in a room without sprinklers near headquarters in downtown Evanston, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Families practice fire prevention during Evanston Fire Department event
While the ETHS literacy team throws the event, many of the stations and booths are run by high school student volunteers completing community service hours.
E-Town Community Literacy Fest promotes reading, representation
Three rows of white tents with multicolored dots underneath.
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in