ASG Analytics Committee launches fall survey, data-driven initiatives

Members+of+the+Associated+Student+Government+Analytics+Committee+discuss+their+goals+for+the+year+on+Oct.+26.
Delilah Brumer/The Daily Northwestern
Members of the Associated Student Government Analytics Committee discuss their goals for the year on Oct. 26.
Delilah Brumer, Reporter
October 29, 2023

Each time Weinberg junior Madeleine Williams watches Northwestern students use their printing credits or access Pearson MyLab for free, she said she is reminded of the importance of the work she does with NU’s Associated Student Government. 

Williams is the co-chair of the ASG Analytics Committee, which proposes and implements initiatives like those. 

“I feel like once I leave this school, I want to know that I’ve made a difference and actively helped the student body,” Williams said. “Analytics seemed like a really cool way (to do that).”

Through its annual proposal process with University administration, the Analytics Committee secured more than $316,000 of funding — completely separate from ASG’s standard funds — to its programs and initiatives for the 2023-24 school year. But the committee’s work starts long before it proposes projects to the provost, president and other higher-ups.

The committee’s key work, which has already begun for next year, is its creation of student body surveys. It surveys one third of students each quarter and, with those findings, the committee members develop their data-driven proposals for the following year. 

The first survey of this school year, which was recently released, is open for the next two weeks.

“Your voice directly impacts what kinds of programs come to Northwestern,” said SESP sophomore Adrian Ayala-Perez, the other co-chair of the Analytics Committee. 

According to Williams and Ayala-Perez, this year’s survey focuses on analyzing students’ sense of belonging, the first-generation and low-income student experience, artificial intelligence use and study space access, among other topics. 

Last year, the Fall and Winter Quarter surveys each had response rates of approximately 30%, while the Spring Quarter survey garnered a 25% response rate, Williams said. In order to incentivize survey participation, the Analytics Committee will be distributing prizes like speakers, Nintendo Switches and disposable cameras to randomly selected participants, according to Williams.

“This project helps better understand the community that I’m a part of,” Weinberg senior and Analytics Committee member Jacob Atkins said. “I really like making the surveys and analyzing data.”

In addition to the $6 printing credit and free MyLab math software, the Analytics Committee implemented several other initiatives this year, including movie nights in Norris University Center intended to build community on campus. Movies shown so far include “Barbie” and “Talk to Me,” with several more planned for Winter Quarter.

Based on survey data showing students wanted more accessible ways to interact with Chicago, the committee also helped launch ASG’s Saturday shuttle pilot program. The program runs shuttles six times a day for eight Saturdays each quarter. The shuttles drive from Evanston to Chicago, at no cost to students.

Ayala-Perez said he is proud of the projects the Analytics Committee embarked on this year. He looks forward to Spring Quarter, when the committee will propose initiatives for the upcoming school year.

“Data tells a story,” Ayala-Perez said. “As a committee, we make sure that story is understood. We let the data present potential projects that we could integrate into the Northwestern experience.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BrumerDelilah

