ASG launches new Executive Grant to support student orgs and initiatives

Northwestern’s Associated Student Government will roll out the new ASG Executive Grant this academic year, the ASG Executive Cabinet announced in a Tuesday news release. The grant consolidates three grants previously available to students — the Wild Ideas, Community Building and Affinity Fund grants — into one funding pool and is intended to provide students with additional pathways to resources.

The Executive Grant is set to distribute $69,000 throughout the 2023-24 academic year, with the money evenly distributed over the next three quarters.

Although everyone is encouraged to apply, student organizations and initiatives that center community-building, affinity groups and events and innovative ideas will be prioritized for the grant, according to the release.

ASG Co-Presidents Molly Whalen and Donovan Cusick said expanding avenues for students to receive funding remains one of their top priorities.

“We secured this funding specifically to support student organizations and individuals who may have limited resources from the university, and we look forward to seeing the projects and programs that are made possible through this funding pool,” Whalen and Cusick said in the release.

The Fall Quarter application opened on Oct. 6 and will close on Dec. 1. The application asks students to apply three to four weeks in advance of needing funding, but applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

ASG’s Executive Cabinet will judge the applications, placing particular emphasis on application quality, request impact and contextual factors.

Awards will be capped at $1000 per student group each quarter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter:@HabashySam

Related Stories:

— 20 ASG Senators win seats in higher-turnout elections

— The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate?

— Northwestern commits to funding Dillo Day and Blowout