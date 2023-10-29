Liner Notes: ‘Larger Than Life’ makes Brent Faiyaz an R&B Legend

Brent Faiyaz is the next Usher.

I may have just angered some R&B fans with that statement (and definitely some Usher fans), but with the release of his third full-length studio album “Larger Than Life,” Faiyaz cements himself into the same contemporary R&B echelon as legends like Usher, Ginuwine and D’Angelo.

Released Friday without a pre-announced date, “Larger Than Life” was expected after Faiyaz released singles “Moment of Your Life” and “WY@” earlier this fall.

The opening track, “Tim’s Intro,” starts with a dial-up phone call and a myriad of sound effects that pan between each ear and instantly draw the listener in. Acclaimed producer Timbaland ad libs over Faiyaz’s signature silky vocals, and the song’s production clearly pays tribute to Timbaland.

Throughout the song, producers Dpat, Mannyvelli and Sparkheem use a distinctive “stuttering” rhythmic style, as well as many of the same sound effects and drum mixing techniques Timbaland is known for.

The energy of the intro carries into the next track, “Last One Left,” which features legendary rapper Missy Elliott and underground artist Lil Gray. In classic fashion, Faiyaz sings about the struggle of situationships and talking stages. Elliott performs the chorus with him and is part of the song’s beautiful vocal layering.

Lil Gray has the spotlight on this song but falls short. The Maryland rapper’s performance is reminiscent of Joony’s verse on “FYTB,” a song on Faiyaz’s last album “Wasteland,” another instance where Faiyaz gave a lesser known artist an opportunity to shine. While Joony had an engaging, enjoyable performance, Lil Gray only delivered a decent but forgettable verse that blends into the track.

Songs like “Forever Yours” and “Best Time” have stunning production but are too short, only at about a minute and a half each. If they were made into full length pieces, they would have been standout tracks on the project.

Faiyaz pays homage to R&B pioneers as “Best Time” sounds similar to “U Don’t Have to Call” by Usher, and “Wherever I Go” is reminiscent of “No. 1 Fan” by Ginuwine. The 28-year-old puts modern twists on early 2000s R&B, adding an impressive layer of depth to the tracklist.

The best song on the record is “Upset” featuring Virginia vocalist Tommy Richman and rapper FELIX!. Richman’s verse is the highlight of the entire LP, where he sings relatable lyrics with his distinctive, high-pitched voice over choppy synths. One of my favorite lines from Richman is, “Don’t judge me / You lyin’ in my bed now, it’s above me / So don’t get it off your chest, I know you love me.”

The worst song on the album, “On This Side,” featuring A$AP Ant and Cruddy Murda, follows this spectacular track. The verses from both featured artists are boring and corny, and it’s the worst-produced song on the record by far, with an uninspired beat. The only redeeming part of the song is Faiyaz’s chorus with fluctuating vocal intonations.

Despite a couple of boring tracks, the only real problem with Brent Faiyaz’s “Larger Than Life” is that it’s too short. This album features the best production of all of his projects, and it’s a beautiful display of his growth and ability to work well with various artists. This record is a strong eight out of 10.

