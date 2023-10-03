Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices

Eight Kellogg School of Management departments have been certified as Green Offices after meeting at least 24 of sustainNU’s benchmarks, according to a Saturday news release.

The sustainability benchmarks range from purchasing environmentally friendly products to encouraging staff to walk or bike to work, according to sustainNU’s website.

Departments can become certified as Green Offices by meeting with a sustainNU staff member, educating office staff and then forming an internal green team to lead the process and implement sustainability actions. As a result, offices can reduce costs, conserve resources and form a healthier workplace.

“Once we had the go-ahead, their support and materials made certification easy, and we were able to complete it in less than three weeks,” Kellogg’s green team lead Nancy Faunce said in the release.

Collectively, the Kellogg offices committed to 75% of the sustainability actions listed in the Green Office Guide, according to the release. They will also recycle batteries, donate used books and reduce catering waste by reusing serving items.

According to sustainNU’s website, the Green Office certification process aims to empower faculty and staff to become green leaders by adopting environmental best practices in the workplace.

After achieving Green Office status, teams continue their sustainability practices and recertify annually. They can also network with other Green Office staff and participate in new sustainability office opportunities while receiving University recognition.

“In addition to promoting sustainability, the program was also a great opportunity for teaming across departments,” Kellogg’s director of academic departments Mariela Flores said in the release.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @noracollins02

Related Stories:

— Environmental groups, sustainNU seek to expand communication and collaboration

— Green Office Program encourages NU offices to adopt more sustainable practices

— Northwestern awarded EPA sustained excellence award for fourth consecutive year