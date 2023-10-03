Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
77° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
October 3, 2023
AI stretches its legs: NU researchers use AI to design robots
October 3, 2023
Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices
October 3, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2169 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
367 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya Bhardwaj July 8, 2023
3
302 Views
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
Megija Medne, Assistant City Editor • September 26, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices

Kellogg%E2%80%99s+green+team+%E2%80%94+Nancy+Faunce%2C+Pauline+Scott%2C+Elizabeth+Forrest%2C+Lauren+McCourt%2C+Liz+Morris+and+Andrea+Nott+%E2%80%94+achieved+sustainNU+certification.
Photo courtesy of Nancy Faunce
Kellogg’s green team — Nancy Faunce, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth Forrest, Lauren McCourt, Liz Morris and Andrea Nott — achieved sustainNU certification.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
October 3, 2023

Eight Kellogg School of Management departments have been certified as Green Offices after meeting at least 24 of sustainNU’s benchmarks, according to a Saturday news release.

The sustainability benchmarks range from purchasing environmentally friendly products to encouraging staff to walk or bike to work, according to sustainNU’s website.

Departments can become certified as Green Offices by meeting with a sustainNU staff member, educating office staff and then forming an internal green team to lead the process and implement sustainability actions. As a result, offices can reduce costs, conserve resources and form a healthier workplace. 

“Once we had the go-ahead, their support and materials made certification easy, and we were able to complete it in less than three weeks,” Kellogg’s green team lead Nancy Faunce said in the release.

Collectively, the Kellogg offices committed to 75% of the sustainability actions listed in the Green Office Guide, according to the release. They will also recycle batteries, donate used books and reduce catering waste by reusing serving items.

According to sustainNU’s website, the Green Office certification process aims to empower faculty and staff to become green leaders by adopting environmental best practices in the workplace.

After achieving Green Office status, teams continue their sustainability practices and recertify annually. They can also network with other Green Office staff and participate in new sustainability office opportunities while receiving University recognition. 

“In addition to promoting sustainability, the program was also a great opportunity for teaming across departments,” Kellogg’s director of academic departments Mariela Flores said in the release.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @noracollins02

Related Stories:

Environmental groups, sustainNU seek to expand communication and collaboration

Green Office Program encourages NU offices to adopt more sustainable practices

Northwestern awarded EPA sustained excellence award for fourth consecutive year
More to Discover
More in Campus
Mudd Library. The library is the only campus library that provides 24/7 study spaces for all students.
Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours
Guests at the Chicago Murder Mystery Tour pose for mugshots.
Northwestern alum starts Chicago’s first murder mystery tour
Campaigners invite students to take action condemning Azerbaijans aggression and supporting Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Student Association protests Azerbaijan military campaign
Prof. Anthony Chen spoke on the 2023 Supreme Court affirmative action decision.
Anthony Chen talks affirmative action at first Institute for Policy Research Colloquium
SESP professor and scholar of inequality Mesmin Destiny is appointed as the faculty director of student access and enrichment
Mesmin Destin appointed new faculty director of student access and enrichment
The Block Museum was first accredited 15 years ago.
Northwestern Block Museum achieves highest form of national recognition
More in Faculty
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
A building with three sets of doors with windows above them and stairs in front of them, including a person walking up the stairs.
Five McCormick faculty members take home Cole-Higgins Awards
A gray building behind a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”
Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research
Scott Hall. The Faculty Senate passed resolutions to help ensure the safety of student athletes in 2021, but six faculty members say University leaders “did not deliver.”
Faculty call for systemic change within athletics department
More in Latest Stories
Organizations like the YWCA will continue to offer their regular services alongside special programming for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Evanston kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month as local organizations host programs and events
“Cousin” is Wilco’s 13th studio album. The band has been pumping out hit tracks since they formed in 1994.
Liner Notes: Wilco’s ‘Cousin’ brings politics and other fun conversation starters to the family reunion
Junior Cameron Adam hits the ball. Adam finished tied for 36th at the Fighting Irish Classic.
Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
Protesters hold a sign advocating for a CBA between Northwestern and Evanston at a demonstration last week. A CBA is a legally enforceable contract between a developer and community groups representing individuals impacted by the development.
The Daily Explains: What is a Community Benefits Agreement?
A view of an intersection in Evanston.
2024 Wheel Tax deadline to pass on Oct. 2
A red “Office for Rent” sign sits on a vacant storefront behind a sidewalk.
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in