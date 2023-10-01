Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
70° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Northwestern’s ceramic technician won’t throw in the towel just yet
October 1, 2023
Trending Stories
1
6280 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
1020 Views
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 28, 2023
3
822 Views
Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 28, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern’s ceramic technician won’t throw in the towel just yet

ARTicas+ceramic+technician+Rachel+Ranch+Ward+said+they+work+overtime+to+fulfill+the+studio%E2%80%99s+needs.
Contributed by Rachel “Ranch” Ward
ARTica’s ceramic technician Rachel “Ranch” Ward said they work overtime to fulfill the studio’s needs.
Lily Shen, Audio Editor
October 1, 2023

The first time Rachel “Ranch” Ward used a pottery wheel, it was supposed to be a punishment.

When Ward’s high school art teacher caught them talking during a wheel-throwing demonstration, he demanded they form a cylinder as the whole class watched — a mighty task for someone who had never touched a pottery wheel before.

But within minutes, Ward boasted a clay cylinder. 

“I was always a jokester, always talking, but I was silent the whole time,” Ward said. “This just made so much sense to me.”

The 25-year-old southern California native is now the ceramic technician at ARTica Studios, a creative space in the basement of Northwestern’s Norris University Center. Ward said because of ARTica’s limited funding, they work part-time for roughly $20,000 to $24,000 a year ― which includes instructing aspiring potters, firing pottery and cleaning the studio. 

To pay the rest of their bills, Ward also teaches ceramics at another studio, sells their art and coaches water polo. 

Ward’s ability to juggle their workload is no accident. Raised by two “left-brained thinkers” ― a bookkeeper and a bank portfolio manager ― Ward said they had to fight for their parents’ approval to attend art school.

“That pressure allowed me to have the work ethic that I do,” Ward said. “I won’t stop until it’s done.”

In 2021, a year after graduating the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, they started part-time at ARTica. Despite working less than four hours a day, Ward transformed the studio ― tossing out trash, installing new shelves and even painting a mural. 

“I had a dream for this place,” they said. “I was willing to do anything to make ARTica bigger, badder, stronger, more successful.”

But, ARTica still needs increased funding, Ward said. The ceramics studio lacks a functional sink, proper chemical waste disposal and sufficient ventilation, according to Ward. They are unable to obtain more paid hours, so Ward works two to four hours overtime most weeks.

“There’s nothing more I want to do than to be at ARTica sometimes,” they said. “The only thing I want to do is step into the basement and be with all of my students. But I cannot sustain my life with what they pay me, and it’s extremely depressing because I know that one day, I might have to leave this place because of that.”

Ward hopes to gain more funding and paid hours in the future to relieve stress on the ARTica staff, which consists of Ward and two other full-time employees. This comes amid calls for labor reform across Northwestern workers, from maintenance staff to graduate students.

Despite working five gigs, Ward never fails to lend a hand, said former Weinberg freshman Nathan Bornstein, one of Ward’s former students.

“I’ve reached out to Ranch multiple times outside of class to get advice,” Bornstein said. “They’re always willing to take time out of their schedule to work with me.” 

Although their path forward may not be easy, ARTica students appreciate Ward’s commitment to the ceramic community.

“Ranch is just so much energy, so much skill, and chaos,” ARTica student and postdoctoral researcher Priscilla Ambrosi said. “Absolute chaos.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @llilysshen

Related Stories: 

ARTica hosts pottery activities to help community destress

Ceramics inspire creativity and businesses for NU students

‘I Love You. I Love You? I Love You!’ inspires introspection
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Jorja Smith released her album “falling or flying” Friday.
Liner Notes: Jorja Smith refreshes R&B in pensive sophomore album ‘Falling or Flying’
Ernestine (Kate Fry) and her son Billy (Samuel B. Jackson) share a tender moment during Northlight Theatre’s production of “Birthday Candles.”
‘Birthday Candles’ creates something sweet at Northlight Theatre
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Liang He said his piece “The Ant and the Grasshopper” at the Evanston + Vicinity Art Biennial was inspired by Aesop’s Fables and the nature of play.
Evanston + Vicinity Biennial highlights artists from the Midwest
“John Proctor is the Villain” explores friendship, power, and self-healing in a classroom setting.
Sit & Spin’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ doesn’t take itself seriously enough
“For One and All” is on display in the Block Museum’s Alsdorf Gallery from Sept. 20 to Dec 3.
Block Museum showcases prints specialty in 'For One and All' exhibit
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in