Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Vega Coffee opens new location at Kresge Cafe
September 25, 2023
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
September 25, 2023
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
September 25, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1640 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
2
1189 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1162 Views
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 19, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024

Hand+pushes+timesheet+card+into+machine+with+blue+background.
Daily file illustration by Ziye Wang
City officials say delaying the effective date for the Fair Workweek Ordinance will give more time for employers to adjust to the new policy.
Lily Carey, City Editor
September 25, 2023

City Council voted on Sept. 11 to delay Evanston’s Fair Workweek Ordinance. It will now be enforced Jan. 1, 2024.

The ordinance “(aims) to give employees more predictability in their schedules to be able to accommodate everyday needs,” according to the city’s website. 

The ordinance, first approved in May, was initially set to go into effect on Sept. 1. However, the city announced in a press release on Sept. 1 that it would grant a “grace period,” preventing the ordinance from taking effect.

Under the ordinance, employers must give workers 14 days notice of their work schedules and compensate workers for any scheduling changes that occur within  14 days of their scheduled shift. It applies to Evanston employers in six industries — retail, hospitality, warehouse services, landscaping, manufacturing and building services — employing more than 100 employees globally.

“While employers are encouraged to adopt the changes as soon as possible, the extension of the grace period underscores the City’s commitment to a smooth transition and effective compliance,” the release said. “The additional four months granted to employers serve as a thoughtful approach to balance the needs of businesses with the rights and well-being of employees.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

City Council adopts Fair Workweek ordinance

City Council moves forward with single-use bag tax, Fair Workweek ordinance

City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
More to Discover
More in Business
Members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers stand in front of the inflatable rat on Sherman Avenue.
Union workers call for fair contract at Sherman Avenue construction site
Als Deli. Bob Pottinger, co-owner of the beloved Noyes Street establishment, passed away Saturday following a medical emergency.
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
John (left) and Bob Pottinger (right), co-owners of Al’s Deli at 914 Noyes St.
Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency
While Philz isn’t as close to campus as some of the other places on this list, students make the walk over because of the spot’s coziness and welcoming staff.
Caffeinating in Evanston: The places you’ll love a latte
Green background with darker green paint swatches and sketches of a pile of money over each paint swatch.
Cook County to raise minimum wage this summer
A tan building with a red awning. A sign above reads “Dave’s Italian Kitchen.” To the left are brick buildings.
Long-standing Evanston eateries comprise a rich restaurant scene
More in City
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
With the new Pretrial Fairness Act, if a judge decides the defendant does not present a risk to public safety or a likelihood of evading legal authorities, they will be released from jail without having to post bond.
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Evanston hosted its second participatory budgeting expo, gathering dozens of people to hear about the proposals on the ballot.
Participatory budgeting expo draws Evanston residents as voting period nears end
Many residents were not convinced the financial benefit of taxes and permit payments to the city would outweigh the incurred costs.
7th Ward residents discuss Ryan Field rebuild with Ald. Revelle at forum
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
After recent security threats, local libraries emphasize safety, intellectual freedom
An illustration of a group of people surrounded by a lightbulb and bills against a green background.
The Daily Explains: Here’s how to vote on participatory budgeting in Evanston
More in City Council
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council discusses water fund, parks updates for 2024 Capital Improvement Program
a red brick building alongside greenery
City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
A guide to understanding Evanston’s City Government
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. A purple flower stands in the foreground in front of the red and white brick building.
Evanston Corporation Counsel will leave Evanston on Aug. 11
The swap will result in Mt. Pisgah, which qualifies as an iconic building, being located on the corner, with the HODC development being built on the land currently occupied by the church.
City Council approves Church Street affordable housing development
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in