City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024

City Council voted on Sept. 11 to delay Evanston’s Fair Workweek Ordinance. It will now be enforced Jan. 1, 2024.

The ordinance “(aims) to give employees more predictability in their schedules to be able to accommodate everyday needs,” according to the city’s website.

The ordinance, first approved in May, was initially set to go into effect on Sept. 1. However, the city announced in a press release on Sept. 1 that it would grant a “grace period,” preventing the ordinance from taking effect.

Under the ordinance, employers must give workers 14 days notice of their work schedules and compensate workers for any scheduling changes that occur within 14 days of their scheduled shift. It applies to Evanston employers in six industries — retail, hospitality, warehouse services, landscaping, manufacturing and building services — employing more than 100 employees globally.

“While employers are encouraged to adopt the changes as soon as possible, the extension of the grace period underscores the City’s commitment to a smooth transition and effective compliance,” the release said. “The additional four months granted to employers serve as a thoughtful approach to balance the needs of businesses with the rights and well-being of employees.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

Related Stories:

—City Council adopts Fair Workweek ordinance

—City Council moves forward with single-use bag tax, Fair Workweek ordinance

—City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program