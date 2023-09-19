Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
64° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern settles for 2-2 draw in conference opener at Wisconsin
September 19, 2023
Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings
September 19, 2023
Reprise Roasters opens in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson
September 19, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1001 Views
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 16, 2023
2
864 Views
Northwestern and UChicago launch new life sciences and math institute
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 15, 2023
3
450 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya BhardwajJuly 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago

Emily Lichty, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor
September 19, 2023
Theaters+in+the+Evanston+and+Chicago+area+make+up+a+vibrant+theater+scene+for+audiences+to+enjoy.+
Courtesy of Yancey Hughes
Theaters in the Evanston and Chicago area make up a vibrant theater scene for audiences to enjoy.

New York isn’t the only city with a vibrant musical theater scene. Those looking to get their theater fix don’t need to make their way all the way to the Big Apple to catch a show. Look no further than Northwestern’s own backyard — both Evanston and Chicago — for a variety of plays and musicals this fall. 

Until NU’s on-campus musical productions put on their best acts later this quarter, check out these musicals in the Chicago and Evanston area to get in on the city’s best productions (and all that jazz).

Broadway in Chicago

For the best of classic Broadway musicals, head over to one of the five downtown Chicago theaters to see Broadway in Chicago. This commercial touring home is one of the largest in the country and is the perfect place to cross off almost every musical on your bucket list. Didn’t get those coveted “Hamilton” tickets back in 2015? Look no further. The theater’s upcoming shows include “Beetlejuice,” “Peter Pan” and “Mamma Mia!” In addition to Hamilton, in addition to Hamilton. For the most dedicated musical theater fans, subscriptions for the 2023-24 season will be released on Oct. 4. However, they also offer a variety of discounts for those looking to catch a show without breaking the bank. 

Northlight Theatre 

To catch a show a little bit closer to Evanston, visit Northlight Theatre in Skokie. This nonprofit theater company puts on five shows a year and is the perfect place for those looking for lesser-known productions. Currently, the theater is currently showing “Birthday Candles,” a play that follows a woman’s life through her birthdays. The theater has a variety of productions in store for the 2023-24 season, including “Dial M for Murder,” “Selling Kabul” and “Brooklyn Laundry.” As an extra perk for NU community members, the theater is a Wildcard Advantage partner and offers discounts for students. 

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre 

Only a quick walk away from campus at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center stands the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre. Here, audiences can catch a variety of productions centered around Black storytelling, including musical productions and original plays. Those hoping to catch a show at the theater will have to wait until Oct. 28 for the opening of the play “The Bitter Earth.” However, the theater has a variety of plans in store for the upcoming year and also offers a season subscription for those who don’t plan on missing a show. 

Theo  

This self-described “non-equity itinerant storefront theatre” takes musicals to the next level by creating an intimate setting in their 80-seat community-based theater venue. Theo puts on a variety of productions for theater-goers looking for a truly unique theater experience while they enjoy a three course meal and a drink. Currently, the theater is showing “Baked! The Musical,” an “all new, all-Asian musical about failure, family and weed,” according to its website. Attendees can choose to add a three course meal from Koi to enjoy while they watch the performance. While tickets range from $41 to $79, the theater also offers season subscriptions.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @emilymlichty

Related Stories:

Opening the curtains on how to join Northwestern theatre groups

A Blast from the Past: Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre Brings Audiences Back to 2008 with ‘OBAMA-OLOGY’

Backstage costume producers bring theatre to life through design
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Mitski explores an Americana-inspired sound with her seventh album, “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.”
Mitski elevates production to the stratosphere with album ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’
Zach Bryan has been dipping his toes into songwriting since he was 14, and “Zach Bryan” is his fourth studio album.
Liner Notes: ‘Zach Bryan’ is truly Zach Bryan
“Unreal Unearth” spans multiple genres, from jazz to funk, all while telling a story that is loosely based on Inferno, Dante’s famed poem.
Liner Notes: Hozier mythologizes life and death on ‘Unreal Unearth’
Captured: 5 Seconds of Summer rocks out in Chicago
Captured: 5 Seconds of Summer rocks out in Chicago
With 18 different student-run groups, it’s hard not to want to get involved in a production or catch a performance on campus.
Opening the curtains on how to join Northwestern theatre groups
A person in a crowd makes a heart shape in the air with their hands.
Exploring art in Evanston and Chicago
More in Latest Stories
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
a red brick building alongside greenery
City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
Former offensive lineman Charlie Schmidt prepares to hike the ball against Duke in 2022.
Price: Loss shows how Duke football program is the blueprint to success for Power-Five teams at academically rigorous schools
Northwestern players run out of the locker room in last year’s matchup versus Duke. In Saturday’s defeat to the Blue Devils, the Cats’ defense had trouble stopping Riley Leonard on the ground.
Football: Northwestern’s inability to stop No. 21 Duke and QB Riley Leonard on the ground leads to 38-14 loss
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in last year’s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Rapid Recap: No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
The steps leading up to a stone building labeled, “Walter Annenberg Hall.”
Medill and SESP launch new dual-degree program
More in Theatre
Ranked the third-best school for aspiring comedians by College Magazine in 2019, Northwestern was once home to many of today’s late-night and stand-up stars.
A guide to Northwestern’s vibrant comedy scene
“Another Marriage” succeeds at painting a portrait of imperfection; its unattractive moments are its strength.
In “Another Marriage,” unattractive moments are strengths
Playbills for “New York, New York,” “Chicago” and “The Scottsboro Boys” on a black background.
Q&A: Medill alum David Thompson talks third Tony nomination and Lin-Manuel Miranda collaboration
Black and white and red images in a collage.
Arts Alliance’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ presents a modern take on a classic play
A person with their foot up on a short table playing a light brown guitar with stickers on it.
‘Are We Home Yet?’ combines comedy, theater and music to explore immigrant experiences
Two performers in red clothes hold hands center of stage.
Audiences devour the Freshman Musical’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in