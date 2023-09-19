A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago

Courtesy of Yancey Hughes Theaters in the Evanston and Chicago area make up a vibrant theater scene for audiences to enjoy.

New York isn’t the only city with a vibrant musical theater scene. Those looking to get their theater fix don’t need to make their way all the way to the Big Apple to catch a show. Look no further than Northwestern’s own backyard — both Evanston and Chicago — for a variety of plays and musicals this fall.

Until NU’s on-campus musical productions put on their best acts later this quarter, check out these musicals in the Chicago and Evanston area to get in on the city’s best productions (and all that jazz).

Broadway in Chicago

For the best of classic Broadway musicals, head over to one of the five downtown Chicago theaters to see Broadway in Chicago. This commercial touring home is one of the largest in the country and is the perfect place to cross off almost every musical on your bucket list. Didn’t get those coveted “Hamilton” tickets back in 2015? Look no further. The theater’s upcoming shows include “Beetlejuice,” “Peter Pan” and “Mamma Mia!” In addition to Hamilton, in addition to Hamilton. For the most dedicated musical theater fans, subscriptions for the 2023-24 season will be released on Oct. 4. However, they also offer a variety of discounts for those looking to catch a show without breaking the bank.

Northlight Theatre

To catch a show a little bit closer to Evanston, visit Northlight Theatre in Skokie. This nonprofit theater company puts on five shows a year and is the perfect place for those looking for lesser-known productions. Currently, the theater is currently showing “Birthday Candles,” a play that follows a woman’s life through her birthdays. The theater has a variety of productions in store for the 2023-24 season, including “Dial M for Murder,” “Selling Kabul” and “Brooklyn Laundry.” As an extra perk for NU community members, the theater is a Wildcard Advantage partner and offers discounts for students.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Only a quick walk away from campus at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center stands the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre. Here, audiences can catch a variety of productions centered around Black storytelling, including musical productions and original plays. Those hoping to catch a show at the theater will have to wait until Oct. 28 for the opening of the play “The Bitter Earth.” However, the theater has a variety of plans in store for the upcoming year and also offers a season subscription for those who don’t plan on missing a show.

Theo

This self-described “non-equity itinerant storefront theatre” takes musicals to the next level by creating an intimate setting in their 80-seat community-based theater venue. Theo puts on a variety of productions for theater-goers looking for a truly unique theater experience while they enjoy a three course meal and a drink. Currently, the theater is showing “Baked! The Musical,” an “all new, all-Asian musical about failure, family and weed,” according to its website. Attendees can choose to add a three course meal from Koi to enjoy while they watch the performance. While tickets range from $41 to $79, the theater also offers season subscriptions.

