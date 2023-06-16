Amanda Distel named Northwestern’s vice president and treasurer

Amanda Distel became Northwestern’s next vice president and treasurer on June 5, the University announced in a press release Wednesday.

Distel also took on the role of interim chief financial officer, in addition to continuing her oversight of NU’s treasury program and her Financial Operations portfolio, according to the release.

“I look forward to working closely with President Schill and my colleagues to steward financial resources as we serve our students, faculty and staff,” Distel said in the release. “Our ambitious plans paired with solid financial planning will help Northwestern continue to achieve our goals and priorities.”

Before this appointment, Distel served as senior associate vice president for finance and treasurer at Northwestern starting in 2019, and was senior director of finance for Feinberg School of Medicine from 2013 to 2019.

Over the years, she has worked extensively with the Board of Trustees on matters of financial planning and is a member of University’s Resource Planning Workgroup, according to the release.

“Mandy Distel has been a critical partner as we have plotted our financial path forward,” University president Michael Schill said. “I am delighted to announce this well-deserved appointment.”

