NUDM names Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana as 2024 primary beneficiary

Northwestern University Dance Marathon named Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana as its 2024 primary beneficiary Thursday night.

The nonprofit organization will receive 90% of financial donations from NUDM, which is now in its 50th year. The Evanston Community Foundation, NUDM’s long standing secondary beneficiary, will receive the other 10%.

RMHC-CNI provides housing and support for families with sick children, according to RMHC-CNI director of corporate and foundation relations Megan Kuehl.

Kuehl said the average family who stayed with RMHC-CNI in 2022 traveled 243 miles for their child to receive treatment.

“We believe that when a child is sick, a family is sick,” Kuehl said. “We exist so that families can get better together.”

