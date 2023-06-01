NUDM names Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana as 2024 primary beneficiary
June 1, 2023
Northwestern University Dance Marathon named Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana as its 2024 primary beneficiary Thursday night.
The nonprofit organization will receive 90% of financial donations from NUDM, which is now in its 50th year. The Evanston Community Foundation, NUDM’s long standing secondary beneficiary, will receive the other 10%.
RMHC-CNI provides housing and support for families with sick children, according to RMHC-CNI director of corporate and foundation relations Megan Kuehl.
Kuehl said the average family who stayed with RMHC-CNI in 2022 traveled 243 miles for their child to receive treatment.
“We believe that when a child is sick, a family is sick,” Kuehl said. “We exist so that families can get better together.”
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @nicolejmarkus
Related Stories:
— Northwestern University Dance Marathon names Little Hereos League as 2023 primary beneficiary
— NUDM selects youth and family nonprofit Chicago Youth Programs as 2022 primary beneficiary
— Foster care nonprofit Children’s Home & Aid selected as NUDM primary beneficiary