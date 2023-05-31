A day in the life at Northwestern vs. the University of Chicago

What’s a day in the life of a student at Northwestern and the University of Chicago like? Join The Daily Northwestern and The Chicago Maroon on a field trip to each others’ campuses! Ava and Michael visit students’ favorite spots on each campus and compare popular student activities, town-gown relations, coffee shop culture and more.

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Twitter: @ava_mandoli, @ashley_yw_lee, @M1chaelMcClure

