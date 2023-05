Engineering students grow plants and farm fish sustainably through AutoAquaponics

AutoAquaponics, a student-led engineering project, combines sustainable agricultural practices like aquaponics with automated processes. Run by Engineers for a Sustainable World, the farming system uses filters to convert fish waste into nitrate that helps plants grow.

