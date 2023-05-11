Lacrosse: Scane, Coykendall named Tewaaraton Award finalists

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane receives the Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player award May 6. Scane, alongside senior attacker Erin Coykendall, was named a finalist for the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday.

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and senior attacker Erin Coykendall were named two of five finalists for the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday.

Hey Erin look, we're Tewaaraton finalists 😃 Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall are two of the five players up for the award. pic.twitter.com/Yqu7kRJs47 — Northwestern Lax (@NULax) May 11, 2023

Scane received her first finalist nod in 2021, when she tallied 98 goals and 26 assists in her junior season. While Boston College attacker Charlotte North won the award that year, many expected Scane to shine in her ensuing senior season.

However, an ACL injury sidelined Scane for the entire 2022 campaign, leaving questions around her 2023 potential comeback.

The graduate student attacker swiftly silenced those concerns this year, scoring five goals in the season opener versus then-No.5 Syracuse on Feb. 11 — before tying her single-game program record of 10 goals against then-No. 14 Notre Dame just five days later.

Scane has tallied 81 goals and a career-high 27 assists through 16 games this season, placing her atop the NCAA with 108 points.

Coykendall earned her first finalist nod Thursday and has tallied 48 goals and 43 assists this season.

Her 91 points rank sixth in the NCAA, and she’s reunited with Scane this season to form a lethal one-two punch. The pair combined for 11 points in the conference tournament title clincher versus Maryland last Saturday.

If either wins, they would become the fourth Wildcat to receive the Tewaaraton — and the first since attacker Shannon Smith in 2011. Midfielders Kristen Kjellman and Hannah Nielsen both earned back-to-back consecutive Tewaaraton Awards in 2006-07 and 2008-09, respectively.

The five finalists will attend the June 1 Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where the winner will be announced.

