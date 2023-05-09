Lacrosse: Hailey Rhatigan selected fifth overall in Athletes Unlimited 2023 Draft

Graduate student attacker Hailey Rhatigan darts inside. Rhatigan was selected with the fifth pick in the Athletes Unlimited 2023 Lacrosse College Draft.

Northwestern graduate student attacker Hailey Rhatigan was chosen fifth overall in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse College Draft on Tuesday, making her one of 11 additions to the 56-player league.

Another pro Wildcat? 🐱@NULax attacker Hailey Rhatigan is officially invited to play with Athletes Unlimited in 2023 🔥#AULAXDraft23 | @haileyrhatigan pic.twitter.com/RvQo0lwP0o — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) May 10, 2023

After a standout career at Mercer, Rhatigan transferred and made an immediate impact for the Wildcats. In her season debut against Vanderbilt on March 4, she tallied three goals and an assist. She has scored 52 goals and added 11 assists in 14 games this season, strengthening NU’s attack alongside graduate student attacker Izzy Scane, senior attacker Erin Coykendall and freshman attacker Madison Taylor.

The 2023 Tewaaraton Award nominee sits 10th in NCAA history with 279 career goals. She earned first-team All-Big Ten and USA Lacrosse Magazine second-team All-American honors this season.

Rhatigan will begin her professional career in July at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland. She joins former Wildcat attacker Lauren Gilbert and defender Ally Palermo in the player-run league — the world’s only professional women’s lacrosse league.

The AU Lacrosse league follows a player-centric leaderboard, where players earn points and unlock leaderboard bonuses in the five-week season slate. Last season, Gilbert finished in 12th place with 1,129 points.

