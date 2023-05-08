Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern’s Scane, Taylor, Amonte Hiller earn Big Ten individual honors

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane runs toward the cage. Scane won the 2023 Big Ten Attacker of the Year on Monday.

After culminating an undefeated conference campaign with the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, No. 1 Northwestern collected three Big Ten individual honors Monday.

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane unanimously won Attacker of the Year, freshman attacker Madison Taylor received Rookie of the Year and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller earned unanimous Coach of the Year honors.

Scane paces the nation with 108 points in 16 games. The award marks her second time winning conference Attacker of the Year. After missing the 2022 campaign with an ACL injury, Scane had an elite comeback season that has made her a frontrunner for the Tewaaraton Award — the highest honor in collegiate lacrosse.

Taylor burst onto the scene versus then-No. 5 Syracuse, scoring five goals in her collegiate debut. The freshman phenom has tallied 46 goals, 17 assists, 54 draw controls and 28 ground balls on the season. She is the fourth NU Rookie of the Year winner, after attacker Selena Lasota, Scane and sophomore defender Samantha White earned the honor in 2015, 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Amonte Hiller led the Wildcats (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) to their first unbeaten record in conference play since 2021 and their first No. 1 ranking since February 2013. This season is her third time collecting the conference Coach of the Year award.

The seven-time national champion coach said NU has plenty of work ahead come NCAA Tournament time, when the Cats will face the winner of No. 15 Michigan and Central Michigan at Martin Stadium on May 14.

“You draw a line in the sand — everyone is 0-0 — and we gotta come ready to play,” Amonte Hiller said.

