MENA hosts second Arab Expressions as Northwestern officially recognizes Arab Heritage Month

Laura Simmons, Kara Peeler, and Megija Medne
May 3, 2023

The Middle Eastern North African Student Association hosts Arab Expressions, a cultural showcase, for its second time. The event included food, music, dance, poetry and speakers. But, MENA students said they are often overlooked by the University.

