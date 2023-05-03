MENA hosts second Arab Expressions as Northwestern officially recognizes Arab Heritage Month
May 3, 2023
The Middle Eastern North African Student Association hosts Arab Expressions, a cultural showcase, for its second time. The event included food, music, dance, poetry and speakers. But, MENA students said they are often overlooked by the University.
Email: l[email protected]
Twitter: @LauraS237
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @karapeeler
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @_megija
Related Stories:
— MENA students celebrate first University-recognized Arab Heritage Month
— Arab Expressions highlights Arabic poetry and music in Arab Heritage Month
— ‘Why not Arabic?’: MENA Languages program to launch Arabic minor in Fall Quarter