MENA hosts second Arab Expressions as Northwestern officially recognizes Arab Heritage Month

The Middle Eastern North African Student Association hosts Arab Expressions, a cultural showcase, for its second time. The event included food, music, dance, poetry and speakers. But, MENA students said they are often overlooked by the University.

Email: l[email protected]

Twitter: @LauraS237

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @karapeeler

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @_megija

Related Stories:

— MENA students celebrate first University-recognized Arab Heritage Month

— Arab Expressions highlights Arabic poetry and music in Arab Heritage Month

— ‘Why not Arabic?’: MENA Languages program to launch Arabic minor in Fall Quarter