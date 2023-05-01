Sports Quiz: How well have you kept up with Northwestern sports this spring?

An+athlete+in+a+black+jersey+shoots+a+lacrosse+ball+while+falling+forward.

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray

Lacrosse graduate student attacker Izzy Scane fires a shot toward the cage. Scane was one of four Wildcats named a nominee for the 2023 Women’s Tewaaraton Award, the top individual honor for college lacrosse players.

Jake Epstein, Assistant Sports Editor
May 1, 2023

Results

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. Who leads No. 1 Northwestern in both goals and points?

#2. How did No. 18 NU take the lead in the fifth inning against Nebraska on Sunday?

#3. Which team selected NU offensive lineman Peter Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

#4. Which NU player was named to the All-Big Ten First Team?

#5. Which team did the Wildcats defeat Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal?

Finish

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories: 

Sports Quiz: How well have you followed NU sports this winter?

News Quiz: Mock Trial Nationals, Mensch’s, Men’s Baseball

Dorm Quiz: How well do you know Northwestern’s on-campus housing?