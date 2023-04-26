News Quiz: Mock Trial Nationals, Mensch’s, Men’s Baseball

Jay Dugar, Newsroom Strategist
April 26, 2023

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Northwestern Mock Trial and Evanston’s new pop-up Deli, Mensch’s.

#1. Prof. William Brady led a study published earlier this month about moral outrage on the internet. Which school within Northwestern is Brady affiliated with?

#2. What place did Northwestern Mock Trial earn at the national tournament?

#3. Which of the following restaurateurs did not co-found Mensch’s, a Jewish-style pop-up deli in Evanston?

#4. Which of the following venues was not mentioned in Jack Austin’s piece on karaoke bars in Chicago?

#5. What was the final score in the Northwestern-Milwaukee baseball game?

