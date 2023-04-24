D65 to hold healing space Tuesday night following Clark Street Beach shooting

The healing space will be held Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.

Content warning: This story contains mentions of death and gun violence.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will host a community-wide healing space Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center after 18-year-old was shot and killed April 12 at Clark Street Beach. Two 15-year-olds were also wounded in the incident.

The district noted that Jacquis Irby’s death has deeply affected the Evanston and Skokie community.

“The tragic shooting at Clark Street Beach on April 12 is a devastating reminder of the continued impact of gun violence within our community,” the district said in a news release.

The district will hold the gathering to help community members process emotions, support one another and promote healing, according to the release.

Participants at the gathering will discuss how the district can talk about gun violence, maintain an antiracist focus and promote safety and belonging for students.

“This trauma hits especially close to home and is impacting several of our school communities very deeply,” the district wrote in a letter to the District 65 community on April 13th. “We are committed to supporting students and staff through this difficult time and our team is currently working through ways to do so.”

A separate event will be held for staff, according to the district.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shannonmtyler

Related Stories:

— Jacquis Irby remembered as family man, lover of basketball

— Northwestern lifts shelter-in-place following shooting on Clark Street Beach, one dead and two injured

— Biss announces increased police presence, community programs following Clark Street Beach shooting