Northwestern lifts shelter in place following shooting on Clark Street Beach, one dead and two injured

Content Warning: This breaking news story includes mentions of gun violence and death.

As of 9:57 p.m., Northwestern has lifted its shelter in place.

“The emergency near the Evanston Campus is secured and is all clear,” the NUAlert reads. “There is no danger to life safety at this time and no need to shelter in place.”

A 10:00 p.m. tweet from the Evanston Police Department said the investigation indicated two offenders. There are no suspects in custody. They first fled on foot and then by vehicle. At 10:05 p.m., EPD added the incident “does not appear to be a random act.” EPD said to proceed with caution.

At an EPD press conference at about 9:40 p.m., police said three people were shot. EPD Cmdr. Ryan Glew said one victim, a man between the ages of 18 and 19, is dead. One boy, around 15 years old, is in critical condition and the other boy, also 15, suffered a minor gunshot wound, he said. EPD said the situation is secure, but Northwestern is keeping its students on lockdown.

The EPD said although it dispatched its police around 8:10, NU did not send an alert to students until about 8:45.

A 9:24 tweet from NU said police are searching campus and surveillance film. Students and faculty are advised to continue sheltering in place.

According to a 9:17 p.m. tweet from EPD, Sheridan Road is closed between Davis Street and Clark Street.

A 9:08 p.m. tweet from EPD said there are two male gunshot victims who have been transported to an area hospital. No suspects are currently in custody but EPD said there “does not appear to be a continued threat.” In a separate tweet from 9:08 p.m., EPD said neither of the gunshot victims are NU students.

A 9:08 p.m tweet from the University said the shooting happened right before 8:30 p.m. and the suspects were spotted heading north on Sheridan Road in a sedan.

An 8:53 p.m. tweet from EPD said the shooting is located in the 1800 block of Sheridan and added the incident is not affiliated with NU. According to the Tweet, there is no indication of an active shooter.

According to a tweet from the University at 8:42 p.m., the suspect fled “north toward campus.” In an 8:54 p.m. email, Bruce Lewis, NU’s senior associate vice president, told the community to continue to shelter in place as police search for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.