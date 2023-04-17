Biss announces increased police presence, community programs following Clark Street Beach shooting

The Evanston Police Department will add policing beats to downtown and the lakefront following a shooting at Clark Street Beach on Wednesday.

Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.

Mayor Daniel Biss announced Monday new steps “to prevent violence in the city” including increasing police presence. His news release was his first citywide communication following the shooting Wednesday night at Clark Street Beach.

18-year-old Jacquis Irby died and two 15-year-olds were wounded in the incident.

In the release, Biss said the Evanston Police Department will add police officers both downtown and at the lakefront.

EPD will dedicate a beat police officer specifically to downtown and the lakefront during the daytime. At night, the release said the department will add two beats focusing on the lakefront, beach patrols, neighborhood nuisance complaints and hotspots.

Additionally, Biss said the Youth and Young Adult division will continue visiting schools to provide support for students. YYA is hosting healing circles each evening after school at both Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center and Robert Crown Community Center.

In his release, Biss addressed the city’s response and communication on Wednesday. No citywide alert was sent out, though EPD did post about the shooting on Twitter.

Biss said that’s because EPD quickly determined there was no immediate threat to most residents.

“While I understand that some residents may have been puzzled as to why we didn’t issue a shelter-in-place order or otherwise give people immediate instructions on how to stay safe, I believe strongly that we made the right call,” Biss said in the statement.

