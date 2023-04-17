Editorial: Acknowledging what’s missing in The Daily’s current coverage of the Clark Street Beach shooting
April 17, 2023
Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.
On Wednesday, a young man lost his life. Two 15-year-old boys were injured, one gravely.
Though much of The Daily’s coverage so far has centered on the impact Wednesday night’s Clark Street Beach shooting had on Northwestern students, we know the effects go far deeper for the Evanston and Skokie communities. Jacquis Irby’s friends and family lost a loved one. Family members are still waiting for news about a 15-year-old in critical condition. Many Evanston and Skokie residents are heartbroken and hurting.
NU students were asked to shelter in place for more than an hour Wednesday night, and we recognize the fear and uncertainty that they experienced. But the violence that took a life did not impact the University community in the same way.
We want to acknowledge that our initial reporting on the shooting did not sufficiently document its impact on Evanston and Skokie residents, especially family and friends. Nor did we honor the life of Irby, an 18-year-old who played basketball and cared deeply about his younger brothers.
As student journalists, our responsibility is to report ethically and accurately on what we know. On Wednesday night, we delayed a print paper we were in the middle of producing when we went into lockdown. On Thursday night, we were required to publish a paper.
After the previous night’s events, and given that we needed to produce a paper, we knew we wanted to report on the shooting as thoroughly as possible. It didn’t feel right to cover anything else in Friday’s paper.
At the time, we knew we wanted to honor Irby’s life — but we also felt it was far too soon to reach out to his loved ones. Writing an obituary without their perspectives would have omitted key memories of who he was. Though we eventually would like to write a story commemorating Irby, we need to let his family and friends determine the timeline.
Working with only senior editors, we discussed how to cover the shooting and Irby’s death. But we are also students. We don’t have all the answers. We don’t know if all elements of our approach were right, but we worked with the information we had and tried to minimize harm.
Though we felt it was important to cover the impact of the shooting and its immediate aftermath, we hope this isn’t the end of our coverage. We’ll wait until people have capacity and desire to speak with us, and we understand that time may never come.
Our primary goal on Thursday was to gather as much information as we could without imposing a burden on Irby’s family and friends, acknowledging students’ and residents’ experiences to the best of our ability. We know we didn’t reflect the experiences of everyone — or even most people — in Evanston and Skokie, and we are working to improve.
If you would like to speak about your memories of Irby, please feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] if and when you feel up to it.
Signed,
Alex Perry, Editor in Chief
Avani Kalra, Print Managing Editor
Aviva Bechky, Print Managing Editor
Pavan Acharya, Print Managing Editor
Russell Leung, Print Managing Editor
Erica Schmitt, Digital Managing Editor
Ava Mandoli, Digital Managing Editor
Wendy Zhu, Creative Director
Lily Ogburn, Illustrations Editor
Shannon Tyler, City Editor
Joanna Hou, Campus Editor
Ella Jeffries, Arts and Entertainment Editor
Micah Sandy, Opinion Editor
Lawrence Price, Sports Editor
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor
Anna Souter, Design Editor
Lucas Kim, Development and Recruitment Editor
Kara Peeler, Development and Recruitment Editor
Jay Dugar, Newsroom Strategist
Saul Pink, Newsletter Editor
Kaavya Butaney, Diversity & Inclusion Chair
Charlotte Ehrlich, In Focus Editor
Nicole Markus, In Focus Editor
Nicole Tan, Social Media Editor
William Tong, Staff Editor
Davis Giangiulio, Copy Chief
Eugenia Cao, Web Developer
Selena Kuznikov, Stipend Coordinator
Alyce Brown, Audience Engagement Editor
Mika Ellison, Audio Editor
Kimberly Espinosa, Photo Editor