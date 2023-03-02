News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, SZA’s arena tour and the Chicago runoff election

Illustration by Gemma DeCetra

Jay Dugar, Newsroom Strategist
March 2, 2023

Results

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the SZA concert and the NU Men’s Basketball Team.

#1. What positions were Samuel Jones and Kate Moss elected for?

#2. Which artist opened for SZA in her first arena tour “SOS”?

#3. Which of the following Chicago mayoral candidates did not advance to the runoff election?

#4. Which chemistry professor won the inaugural Marsha I. Lester Award for Exemplary Impact in Physical Chemistry?

#5. Which school did NU Men’s Basketball lose to on Senior Night?

Finish

