News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, SZA’s arena tour and the Chicago runoff election
March 2, 2023
Results
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the SZA concert and the NU Men’s Basketball Team.
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the SZA concert and the NU Men’s Basketball Team.
#1. What positions were Samuel Jones and Kate Moss elected for?
#2. Which artist opened for SZA in her first arena tour “SOS”?
#3. Which of the following Chicago mayoral candidates did not advance to the runoff election?
#4. Which chemistry professor won the inaugural Marsha I. Lester Award for Exemplary Impact in Physical Chemistry?
#5. Which school did NU Men’s Basketball lose to on Senior Night?
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @dugar_jay
Related Stories:
— News Quiz: President Schill’s Inauguration, Men’s Basketball, Evanston Restaurants
— News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Black History Month and the “Get the Lead Out” partnership
— News Quiz: Women’s volleyball, law school rankings and Association for Computing Machinery Fellowship