News Quiz: Women’s volleyball, law school rankings and Association for Computing Machinery Fellowship

Results #1. Which Northwestern professor did the Association for Computing Machinery name an ACM Fellow? Professor Jessica Hullman Professor Jessica Hullman Professor Samir Khuller Professor Samir Khuller Professor Ian Horswill Professor Ian Horswill Professor Marcelo Worsley Professor Marcelo Worsley #2. The Pritzker School of Law has opted out from U.S. News rankings. Which of the following law schools has not recently done the same? Harvard Law School Harvard Law School University of Chicago Law School University of Chicago Law School Yale Law School Yale Law School Stanford Law School Stanford Law School #3. NU Women’s Volleyball recruited Julia Sangiacomo, a transfer student, as a new outside hitter. Which college did Sangiacomo come from? University of California, Berkeley University of California, Berkeley Dartmouth College Dartmouth College Santa Clara University Santa Clara University University of Cincinnati University of Cincinnati #4. Employees of which nearby Starbucks location voted to unionize last Thursday? Westfield Old Orchard Westfield Old Orchard Norris Norris Downtown Evanston Downtown Evanston Oak Park Oak Park #5. What was the final score in the men’s basketball game against Wisconsin? 66-63 66-63 74-52 74-52 71-63 71-63 66-48 66-48 Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Prof. Samir Khuller and the NU-Wisconsin Basketball Game.

