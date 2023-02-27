The Daily Explains: Voting in Chicago elections from campus

The Chicago municipal election will be held tomorrow and all offices are up for election.

Chicago will hold municipal elections for all offices, including mayor, city treasurer and alderpeople, on Feb. 28. Students over 18 years old who are registered at a permanent Chicago address and have been a Chicago resident for over 30 days can vote in this election.

This year is the first in which Chicagoans will vote for Police District Council members. City Council made these positions in 2021 with the goal of improving the relationship between citizens and police. There are 22 districts in Chicago, each electing three PDC representatives.

Each of the 50 wards in Chicago will elect an alderperson, who serves four-year terms, to represent them.

All polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, and locations may be subject to last minute changes.

All elections are nonpartisan, so voters do not have to be registered in either major party. Same-day registration is allowed.

To register in person, voters must present two forms of identification: one to prove identity (Wildcard, driver’s license, state ID, passport, birth certificate, social security card) and one to prove current address (rental agreement, utility bill, bank statement, medical or insurance bill, school transcript or tuition bill, vehicle registration or insurance, postmarked mail, etc).

If a voter registered or changed their address over mail, ID may be required to vote in the first instance of voting. However, Illinois does not require ID to vote in most cases.

Mail-in ballots are allowed but must be postmarked with Feb. 28 or before, and the voter must have applied to vote by mail by Feb. 23.

If no candidate receives the majority of the votes in an election, the top two candidates will go into a run-off. The run-off election will occur on April 4. Mail-in ballots can be requested until March 30.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @kaavya_butaney

Related Stories:

— Community organizers and Northwestern faculty discuss elections

— Illinois Democrats outraise Republicans in 2022 midterms

— How to cast a ballot in Evanston’s Nov. 8 midterm elections