Northwestern wins 2023 Senator Paul Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization

Northwestern is one of four institutions to receive the 2023 Senator Paul Simon Award for Comprehensive Internationalization, the University announced Friday.

East Carolina University, Georgia State University and the University of Kentucky also received the award.

Named for former U.S. Sen. Paul Simon (D-Ill.), the award is granted by NAFSA, the Association of International Educators. NU was recognized for its efforts to make research and studying abroad more accessible, according to a University press release.

NU’s Global Learning Office has established 134 global learning programs in 54 countries. Also, international students currently make up more than 20% of the NU student body, the release said.

“With internationalization efforts taking root across Northwestern, we look forward to building on these interdisciplinary efforts as leaders in the world’s critical dialogues about pressing global challenges,” University President Michael Schill said in the release.

