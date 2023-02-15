Viet Nom Nom to close all locations after Feb. 24

Viet Nom Nom will close their Church Street and Norris locations Feb. 24 after almost seven years of business in Evanston.

Northwestern community members and Evanston residents will nom nom on Viet Nom Nom no more.

Local Viet Nom Nom locations, including the ones on Church Street in downtown Evanston and in Norris University Center, will permanently close after Feb. 24, owner Alan Moy posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Originally a catering service, Moy and Noah Bleicher (Kellogg ’15) later opened the Church Street location in 2016. Almost two years later, Viet Nom Nom set up shop in Norris.

“I’ve been able to follow in my grandparents’ (and) parents’ footsteps as a third-generation restaurant owner and literally live out my lifelong dream,” Moy wrote in the Facebook post.

Having served more than half a million meals, Moy said he was grateful for the more than 100 individuals he’s employed at the restaurant.

The restaurant chain is known for its array of Vietnamese dishes, including rice bowls and banh mi.

He did not disclose the reason for the closure in the post.

“There’s no reason to hang our heads, only a million reasons to keep them high,” Moy wrote. “These final days are going to be a celebration on so many levels.”

