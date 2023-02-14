Valentine’s Day events around town

Evanston offers many events around town for people looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Local love is in the air! Whether you’re in the beginning stages of a relationship, learning to love yourself or appreciating the vibrancy of non-romantic relationships in your life, there’s something for you to do around town. Here is a smattering of nearby Valentine’s Day events for singles, couples, throuples and more.

Live music at Good To Go Jamaican

Good To Go will be hosting a solo performance by Toto, the lead guitarist of reggaeton band Indika, this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The restaurant is also offering a multi-course holiday meal. Make table reservations on its website.

Romantic meal at Blind Faith Cafe

Blind Faith Cafe will offer a three-course meal with an optional wine pairing. Special holiday menu items include ginger glazed squash, Shanghai noodles and clementine sponge cake. Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone or on its website.

Get a couples’ workout at TITLE Boxing

Select Valentine’s Day classes at this athletic staple are complimentary for first-timers and 50% off for returning guests. Morning, afternoon and evening times are available for the Intro to Boxing, Boxing 45 and Intermediate Boxing 45 classes.

Valentine’s Day card-making

Stop by the Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown Branch to craft a Valentine’s Day card or two! This arts and crafts event will be offered all day inside the Robert Crown Community Center.

LOVE SICK at Double Clutch Brewery

Drag queens Muffy Fishbasket and Mrs. Yuka Layme will be hosting a cabaret and bingo night at Double Clutch Brewery. The free event starts at 7:30 p.m. and is recommended for mature audiences.

Movie night at AMC

Looking for a romantic movie to watch with a lover? Stop by the AMC on Maple Avenue to see “Fire of Love,” “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” or “Titanic.” Showtimes and other movie selections are available on AMC’s website.

Northwestern University Jazz Orchestra

Share a night of orchestral music with a loved one. NU Jazz Orchestra will perform the works of saxophonist Wayne Shorter at Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for NU students with a valid ID and $8 for the general public. The event will also be livestreamed.

Ice skating at Robert Crown

Robert Crown will host its regular open skate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. this Tuesday. Admission is $9 for patrons ages 13 and over and $5 for those younger than 13. Skate rentals (both hockey and figure) are $3. NU students can reserve tickets half an hour before start time from a limited pool. The general public can reserve tickets on the center’s website.

Beatles Love Songs at SPACE

The band Phil Angotti & Friends will perform Beatles Love Songs at SPACE, a live music hall. Phil Angotti is a Chicago-based power-pop musician who has released 14 albums. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @WhoIsAlexPerry

Related Stories:

— Valentine’s Day-themed BadHacks event encourages students to bring worst ideas to life

— Digital Diaries Season 2 Episode 5: What if we kissed…under Weber Arch?

— Love in the air: NU reflects on loved ones this Valentine’s Day