News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Muse etc. and the National Science Foundation awards
February 14, 2023
Results
Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on the Muse etc. Notes From the Newsroom concert and the NU-Purdue Basketball Game.
#1. On Monday, the Department of Spanish and Portuguese hosted an event where students ate Brazilian snacks, danced and made shakers from recycled cans. What was the name of this event?
#2. Muse etc., the six-man, all-freshman pop-influenced jazz band, played its first official gig together on Sunday. Which student organization hosted its performance?
#3. AMC is hosting a Valentine’s Day movie night. Which of the following films will be shown?
#4. The National Science Foundation recognized four Northwestern assistant professors with the Faculty Early Career Development Award. Each award comes with funding from NSF divisions — roughly how much funding were the four professors collectively offered?
#5. What was the final score in Sunday’s men’s basketball game against Purdue?
